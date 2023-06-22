Mastercard, Moderna expect AI to improve jobs, productivity

AI's future has a number of narratives, some of them grim, like taking jobs or destroying the planet. But two firms adopting AI technologies, Mastercard and Moderna, see positive roles for AI.

When Mastercard, for instance, put automation tools in its customer service centers, "we did not lay people off," said Michael Fraccaro, the chief people officer at Mastercard, during Irresistible 2023, an HR conference held in Los Angeles this week.

Instead, the AI tools removed some of the drudgeries of employees' jobs and allowed workers to have deeper and more meaningful conversations with clients, Fraccaro said.

Fraccaro believes most firms that adopt AI tools will tell employees this: "It's going to make your life on the day-to-day job even better, and we're going to invest in your training and development."

There's still much to learn about AI's future in the workforce. Macroeconomic forces that will help drive its adoption include low unemployment and a fertility rate in the U.S. below the replacement rate, Bersin said at a press forum at the conference.

The fertility rate in the U.S. in 2020 was 1.7 children per woman, but a fertility rate of 2.1 is needed to keep the population stable without increased immigration.

"AI is here to give us the productivity we need in an economy that will have a scarcity of labor going forward," Bersin said. He said AI may double per-person productivity in 15 years.

AI tools, including generative AI, will aid in reskilling workers, said Tracey Franklin, chief human resources officer at pharmaceutical firm Moderna.

Franklin said AI tools allow them "to know a lot more about the individuals who work for us," improving upskilling.

As they collect more data about employees and the organization, Franklin said HR will be able to match where the organization is going and develop the skills an employee may need.

"We will be at an advantage to upskill faster," Franklin said.