HireVue, a video interview pioneer, acquires Modern Hire

HireVue Inc. said Tuesday that it acquired Modern Hire Inc., a firm with similar product offerings in some instances, including candidate assessments and video interviewing.

HireVue CEO Anthony Reynolds, in an interview, said Modern Hire has 450 customers and HireVue 700. Together, both firms have customers from more than half of the Fortune 100 firms, and less than 2% of their customer base is shared, "which illustrates the massive opportunity we believe we have in front of us," he said.

Both companies are private, and the sales price wasn't disclosed. HireVue, based in South Jordan, Utah, has about 400 employees, and Modern Hire in Delafield, Wis., has about 200.

HireVue plans to create a single, integrated HR platform from the two product sets but promises to continue supporting existing products while the integration is underway.

Both firms "have a fundamental basis or a foundation in science and I/O [industrial-organizational] psychology, which gives tremendous breadth to our assessment offerings," Reynolds said. He said together, HireVue and Modern Hire employ about 60 I/O psychologists.

One Modern Hire technology that was particularly interesting to Reynolds is its virtual jobs tryout, which let applicants complete simulated tasks, he explained.