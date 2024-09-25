At HR Tech, experts consider future of human judgment

LAS VEGAS -- Recruiters increasingly rely on generative AI in HR to speed up hiring processes. However, companies like Marriott International see clear limits to AI automation, and believe human judgment is critical in recruitment. The dividing line between AI and humans emerged as a key focus of debate at this week's HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

"We feel like the humans still matter, and so we're not willing to take them completely out of it," said Meghan Rhatigan, vice president of talent acquisition experience at Marriott.

Rhatigan was among the users appearing on the conference panel to discuss their experience with AI in HR. While many seem enthusiastic about its potential, they also see its limitations.

We're not looking at AI to be the decision makers. Shay Johnson Vice president of strategic HR partnerships, Compass Group

"We're not looking at AI to be the decision makers," echoed Shay Johnson, vice president of strategic HR partnerships at Compass Group, a food and beverage services firm, in an interview with TechTarget Editorial. He appeared on the panel with Rhatigan.

Clarence Lal, global head of talent acquisition at Planet, a satellite imagery company, expressed skepticism about the maturity of AI in HR. He argued that many AI tools are developed by people who need more HR expertise, leading to gaps in functionality, in an interview with TechTarget Editorial after appearing on an HR Tech Conference panel.

"I think it's more immature than it believes it is, which is kind of a harder, harsh thing to say," Lal said of the HR tech market.