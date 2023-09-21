Former Workday co-CEO takes similar role at Eightfold AI

Chano Fernandez, the former co-CEO of Workday, has found a new job as the co-CEO of Eightfold AI, beginning in January. Fernandez's new role at Eightfold could raise eyebrows about what this might mean for Workday.

Last December, Workday replaced Fernandez with Carl Eschenbach -- a partner at Sequoia Capital and a former VMware executive.

Eightfold AI, based in Santa Clara, Calif., and founded in 2016, has raised about $400 million. The U.S. Department of Defense, Chevron, BNY Mellon, Vodafone, Starbucks and New York state are among the organizations that use its talent acquisition technology. Eightfold refers to its platform as a talent intelligence platform.

According to independent industry analyst Josh Bersin, the company has 200-plus large customers. It has emerged as "the leader in AI-based talent intelligence and [is] quickly moving into all areas of talent management."

Eightfold AI has some areas of overlap with Workday.

"[Eightfold AI doesn't] compete directly with Workday, but they do compete with Workday's recruitment and talent management tools, so they are actually able to partner with Workday and complement Workday's solutions," Bersin said.

Similar to many high-tech companies over the last 18 months, Eightfold's growth hasn't been smooth going. The organization had a layoff in March, according to affected employees on LinkedIn.