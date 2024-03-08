Workday partnership pushes vendor into new area: PEO

Workday is entering a new area via a partnership that bundles its platform with an HR service provider. The partnership is aimed at SMBs, and Workday hopes it will broaden the reach of its platform.

The partnership with Insperity, a Houston-based firm that recently reported an annual revenue of $6.5 billion last year, is a new type of offering for Workday that couples HR Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services with its platform.

Insperity will have a client instance of Workday on its server; customer onboarding will be onto Insperity's Workday instance, partitioned to protect a customer's data and privacy, according to Tom Gearty, senior vice president of corporate development at Insperity.

On a recent earnings call with analysts, Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach said that the Insperity-Workday partnership is "opening up a new market opportunity for us." Last month, Workday reported a total revenue of $7.3 billion for fiscal 2024, which ended Jan. 31.

In HR, a PEO is an outsourced organization that provides HR administration services, payroll, benefits, talent management and other functions mostly to SMBs. PEO services can be used by businesses of any size and any HR platform.

It's not clear when Insperity's Workday offering will be available. Insperity is still in the planning and configuration stage and isn't committing to a launch date, but it's possible it could go into next year.