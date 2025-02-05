Workday layoffs nearly offset last year's hiring

Workday will lay off 1,750 employees or 8.5% of its workforce, nearly matching last year's hiring increase.

In an email to employees, the HR software vendor said the job cuts are in response to shifting AI development needs and the uptick in customer demand for AI tools.

Workday securities filings reported 18,800 employees in January 2024. But as of October, its global headcount was at more than 20,400, according to a company investor presentation. This layoff reduces the October figure to 18,650.

Josh Bersin, an independent HR industry analyst, said that Workday, like Salesforce and other software companies, "are shifting resources toward AI products and sales, so one justification for this is a need to redeploy people into these new growth areas. In reality, however, a more sound approach here is to redeploy engineering and salespeople and one would hope Workday would use this approach to the transformation."

But Bersin also said that Workday needs to increase profitability as growth slows, including in revenue per employee.

Workday's stock price rose more than 6% following news of the layoff.