Despite a layoff, Workday is still hiring

Like other tech companies, Workday's headcount grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and the company is now cutting its global workforce. But unlike some tech companies, Workday pointedly said its 3% cut -- which amounts to approximately 525 people -- is not due to overhiring but to a realignment.

Workday could have opened itself up to questions if it said it overhired during the pandemic. The firm makes demand planning software designed to help companies plan for the future and adjust their workforce sizes for expected product demand. Economic outlooks are part of the demand calculus.

Workday's payroll has grown significantly in recent years, and similar to other tech companies that are cutting payrolls, this layoff is a fraction of this growth. It currently employs 17,500 people, a 40% increase compared with its 2021 fiscal year, when it reported its headcount as 12,500 in financial statements.

In a letter to employees, co-CEOs Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach said that Workday this month developed "a refreshed vision, strategy and core set of values that we firmly believe will pave the way for our next phase of growth."

We plan to increase the size of our global workforce. Aneel Bhusri and Carl EschenbachCo-CEOs, Workday

They continued: "These moves are not the result of overhiring, and in fact, we plan to increase the size of our global workforce in FY24." Workday's 2023 fiscal year ends today.

The majority of cuts Workday is making affect its product and technology organization, according to the statement by Bhusri and Eschenbach.

Workday does see a "challenging" economic environment ahead, the co-CEOs wrote. That may be especially true for HR departments, where budgets are forecasted to remain flat this year.

Trevor White, an analyst at Nucleus Research, said the slowing job market affects HR vendors. Customers typically pay vendors based on employee usage.

"When that retracts, so does revenue," he said, adding that slowing job growth also decreases demand for HR tools.