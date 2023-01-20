Tech workforce cuts accelerate with Alphabet layoff

Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s layoff of 12,000 workers increases the total number of tech layoffs in January alone to more than 30,000. That includes Microsoft's reduction of 10,000 earlier this week.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said the company -- known for its search engine, online advertising and cloud businesses -- is responding to changing economic conditions.

"Over the past two years, we've seen periods of dramatic growth," Pichai wrote in a blog post published Friday morning. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

Pichai said positions eliminated reflect the outcome of a "rigorous review" and cut across Alphabet's "product areas, functions, levels and regions."

Pichai's message, similar to Microsoft's, noted that businesses worldwide are exercising caution.

Tech layoffs in January now total 31,150 -- a headcount that roughly equals one-third of all the layoffs in 2022, according to data compiled by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., an outplacement firm in Chicago. It also found that most of last year's tech layoffs occurred in the fourth quarter.

Despite the job cuts, tech companies are holding on to their technical talent, said Victor Janulaitis, CEO of Janco Associates, a labor market research firm in Park City, Utah.

"A majority of the workers laid off were administrative staff like accounting HR, and non-technical personnel," Janulaitis said of the wave of recent tech industry cutbacks. "Developers, for the most part, were exempt."

Tech hiring, at least through December, was still outpacing tech layoffs.