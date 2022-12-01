In stunning move, Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

Not quite three months ago, Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor put on a show of solidarity in keynotes and in joint sessions at the company's annual Dreamforce conference. Yesterday, Taylor revealed that he is leaving, effective Jan. 31, ostensibly to launch another startup.

Taylor's 14-month tenure will end up shorter than previous co-CEO Keith Block's, who lasted 18 months and left just as the pandemic took hold in 2020. Taylor said in the company's quarterly earnings call on Nov. 30 that he planned to "return to his entrepreneurial roots."

Taylor launched social network FriendFeed, which was acquired in 2009 by Facebook (now Meta), where he eventually became CTO. In 2012, he left to launch Google Docs competitor Quip, which Salesforce bought in 2016, marking the beginning of his ascent to co-CEO.

"Even after this transition, I will always, always be a part of this company," Taylor said, "and always be a part of this community."

Benioff said Taylor's exit was upsetting and a difficult moment for Salesforce. At the same time, he added that Taylor will always have a home at Salesforce and wished him well starting a "third great company."

"You can't keep a wild tiger in a cage," Benioff said. He continued by addressing Taylor directly: "We're going to try to get you back somehow."

The timing makes sense if Taylor does plan to start another company, said Jason Wong, a Gartner analyst.

"Tech downturns are always a good time to do startups, because unfortunately, with all the layoffs, you have talent available," Wong said. "Certainly Bret has capital of his own. He doesn't necessarily need to raise any money."

At Dreamforce last September, Benioff and Taylor donned bunny ears to mark the release of Salesforce Genie.

Twitter likely figures in Co-CEO arrangements often don't work out in the long term, but occasionally they do. Taylor's tenure was marked by the acquisition and integration of Slack into the Salesforce platform and the recent release of Genie. He deserves a year in a remote villa with a killer view. Liz MillerVice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research Taylor has set Salesforce well on its way to becoming a composable platform, said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research. In general, composability is enabled when applications and infrastructure can be customized to an individual enterprise's needs based on standard building blocks. In Salesforce's case, key composable components include Genie for customer intelligence and Slack for collaboration. Taylor also presided as Twitter board chair through its tumultuous sale to Elon Musk, who then fired the board. That may have figured into his stepping down at Salesforce. "He's got to be exhausted," Miller said. "He 'Slackified' Salesforce, and he saw through the Twitter deal. He deserves a year in a remote villa with a killer view. But from what I've learned about Taylor over the years, he's going to be right back in the thick of creating and building."