Musk's HR management style at Twitter gets harsh reaction

Experts often urge HR management to show employees empathy and support their well-being; some employers are even considering new policies such as a four-day workweek. And then there is Elon Musk's approach. In taking over Twitter, he has ended remote work, seems poised to fire as many as half of its workforce and asked those remaining to commit to long hours or take severance.

HR management experts believe Musk is heading in the wrong direction. Twitter may face ongoing problems with retention and recruiting and legal risks from employees, especially those with disabilities. According to a regulatory filing, Twitter had more than 7,500 employees before Musk's acquisition.

Musk told employees this week that they need to be "extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity," he wrote in an email Wednesday, reported The Washington Post. Employees have until Thursday to agree or take a severance.

Employees who agree to sign Musk's agreement may do so without any sense "of long-term commitment and true engagement," said Melvin Smith, a professor of organizational behavior at the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

If they don't have another job, employees may feel it is in their best interest to "sign this for now until I do have something else in hand," Smith said.

Smith said it would be a mistake to draw a correlation between Musk's management leadership style and the success of his other firms. "He may be successful in some instances despite his leadership, as opposed to because of it," he said.