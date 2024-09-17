Salesforce's ambitions for Agentforce platform come to light

SAN FRANCISCO -- Salesforce wants its Agentforce bots to be not just for Salesforce users, but for most enterprise IT platforms.

While formally unveiled Tuesday at Dreamforce, Salesforce has been dripping details about Agentforce since July, first through CEO Marc Benioff's X account. Last week, the company revealed that there are two versions -- the standard version that most users will use, and the Atlas Reasoning Engine, which Agentforce autonomous agents will use to make decisions.

Under the hood, the company also discussed large action models powering Agentforce.

Not just for Salesforce users During Dreamforce, which begins Tuesday, Salesforce typically releases its own products to legendary fanfare. Agentforce is no different, as the user faithful -- developers, admins and consultants -- will come primed to cheer on the demos and keynote hoopla. But in some not-so-subtle language, Salesforce makes clear that Agentforce can be a platform on which automations can be built for most all enterprise cloud applications and services -- not just Salesforce's. The company's Agentforce Partner Network -- kicked off with a Workday partnership announced in late July, and expected to be up and running by year's end -- commingles Salesforce data with other apps' data in a zero-copy, access-controlled fashion. "From a security standpoint, the sharing model is defined at the application layer, so it's only at the application layer that you [define, for example,] which sales reps have access to which customer records," said Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI. "And so that's why we're seeing some of these security issues with [Microsoft] Copilot and from some of these other competitors. You just can't take that risk of data leaking into the model or giving employees and customers access to data that they shouldn't have." Salesforce's Einstein Trust Layer purports to maintain protection of a user's customer data inside and outside the Agentforce platform. According to Rahul Auradkar, executive vice president and general manager of Data Cloud at the vendor, that is how the company plans to persuade non-Salesforce users to try the no-code Agentforce AI automation platform. Since privacy and compliance policies are built into metadata, they can transfer through data stores into Agentforce intact. I think what we want to focus on with new funding is really on some smaller models, smaller case-specific models, which we think also will require less GPUs to be actionable. John SomorjaiChief corporate development and investments officer, Salesforce Ventures Another component of Salesforce's expansion of its automation platform to work with other apps is a new $500 million infusion of capital into Salesforce Ventures' Generative AI Fund for a total of $1 billion to be invested so far into the technology. While Salesforce's venture capital fund made early investments in horizontal-reaching generative AI models and platforms such as Anthropic, Cohere, Mistral AI and Hugging Face, this round will likely focus on verticals, said John Somorjai, chief corporate development and investments officer at Salesforce Ventures. "I think we did a good job helping the large language models -- those companies in our portfolio work more effectively with Salesforce ... and we feel very good about those investments," Somorjai said. "I think what we want to focus on with new funding is really on some smaller models, smaller case-specific models, which we think also will require less GPUs to be actionable. That's ... very interesting tooling that helps models and agents be more effective and more accurate." And on top of all that, Salesforce and Google revealed a partnership Tuesday that enables Agentforce agents to work across Google Workspace and Salesforce Customer 360 apps. This bidirectional integration enables actions such as creating Google Slides and Docs from Salesforce data, as well as sending Google email and calendar data into Salesforce records.