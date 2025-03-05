Microsoft rolls out sales agents, connector to Salesforce

Microsoft previewed two sales-facing agents Wednesday, and they will initially connect to Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

The first, Sales Chat, gets sales reps up to speed on a customer's recent activity and assists in meeting prep by scanning CRM data, pitch decks, calendars, emails and the web. The idea is to save reps the time they usually spend researching leads online and in internal documents, said Bryan Goode, corporate vice president of business applications and platform at Microsoft.

The second, Sales Agent is an autonomous agent that can interact with a rep's contacts to develop sales pipelines. It can close low-level deals, elevate conversations to the human rep when needed, determine which contacts are too far off the radar to pursue and close them as leads. To personalize its outreach, the agent can tap into price sheets, the web and past communications such as email.

Both will be released for public preview in May. Microsoft joins Oracle and Salesforce in releasing generative AI agents tailored to sales and CRM apps. Microsoft will release its Salesforce connector for both agents at their inception, but also at a time when Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has openly slagged Microsoft Copilot technology on the trade show circuit.

Connectors to other companies' CRM systems will come later, Goode said, and customers of other CRMs can now build their own connectors to more than 1,000 different apps in Copilot Studio.