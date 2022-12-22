Workday co-CEO Bhusri sets stage for successor and sole CEO

Since co-founding Workday 17 years ago, Aneel Bhusri, its co-CEO and chair, has taken it from an HR startup to a $5 billion-plus company. But in January 2024, he will exit his role as co-CEO and hand off full CEO responsibilities to Carl Eschenbach, a partner at Sequoia Capital and a former top executive at VMware.

The Workday CEO leadership change has the makings of a gradual transition. For the next year, Bhusri and Eschenbach will function as co-CEOs. Afterward, Bhusri will still play a major role at the company as a full-time executive chair and chair of the board of directors.

Analysts see the management change for Workday as a significant but not necessarily radical shift in direction. In recent years, Workday has acquired more companies to expand beyond HR and into general purpose ERP capabilities, including finance and supply chain, that would better position them to compete with Oracle and SAP.

"Workday is entering a new phase, a new era in its history," said Liz Herbert, an analyst at Forrester Research. She said that Workday has already been shifting from homogenous development to expanding its platform with acquisitions, opening the platform up to developers, and participating in more co-development with certain partners.

"We see some significant shifts to what they are doing," Herbert said.

Eschenbach's experience in the venture capital world may help Workday with its acquisition strategy and accelerate Workday's development of a broader portfolio of capabilities. His experience as CFO, COO and president of VMware -- another firm that had a meteoric rise -- can't hurt and may help with product expansion, analysts said.

Eschenbach replaces Chano Fernandez, appointed co-CEO of Workday in 2020. He had held leadership roles within its sales organization.

Fernandez "did a good job helping Workday in the middle of the pandemic sales environment," said Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research. But the company's post-COVID-19 pandemic needs are different, he said.