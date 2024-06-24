Workday GenAI upgrade aims to speed and simplify app dev

Workday has taken steps to speed application development on its platform and enable HR to have a more hands-on role in development.

A big addition to Workday's app development environment is the introduction of generative AI tools, which the firm believes will significantly reduce the time it takes to create an application.

Workday uses Google's Gemini large language models to power Developer Copilot, its new generative AI tool that automates code writing on its platform. Developers began testing it at its recent DevCon conference, and it will be released later this year.

Workday introduced low-code and no-code development last year. This year, it added a Visual UI Mode inside App Builder, an integrated developer environment, to improve the ability of developers to create applications using drag-and-drop. This capability is available in beta to all Workday Extend customers. The plan is to make the feature generally available later this year. Extend is Workday's comprehensive platform for building HR and finance applications.

"People who are not as technically savvy can now get in and get applications written," said Matt Grippo, senior vice president of core software at Workday. "You're not dealing directly with code anymore. You're dealing with dragging widgets around on a page."

Grippo said this ability to write a Workday app from beginning to end "without touching a line of code" will encourage HR managers and administrators to start building simple applications without the help of IT.