To compete with tech giants, Strivr opens its VR platform

Strivr Labs Inc. is a virtual reality for sports training startup founded in 2015 that started off working with NBA and NFL teams. But a year later, it gained a new kind of customer -- Walmart, which adopted its VR system to train employees. Verizon and Bank of America followed, among others, in adopting its platform.

But Strivr is one of the smaller fish swimming in a growing pond of large companies moving deeper into the corporate learning market, including Microsoft and Meta.

To help it compete, Strivr is building a partner network for enterprise deployment of its VR technology. It is opening up its platform to make it easier for third-party providers to develop content and for services and technology providers to support the adoption of its VR technology.

This month, it unveiled partnership agreements with companies including VMware, Qualcomm and Accenture, as well as headset maker Pico among others. Strivr uses Oculus, owned by Meta, and Pico headsets on its platform.