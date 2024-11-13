Apple Vision Pro's deluxe price hinders enterprise adoption

Less than a year after its release, Apple's Vision Pro headset struggles to gain traction in the business market, facing resistance from companies wary of its high price tag.

The Vision Pro headset enables users to navigate virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) using gestures from eyes, hands and voice. It delivers an OLED, high-resolution visual experience. When it launched in February, analysts believed this mixed-reality device could help with VR/AR adoption in the enterprise and improve employee collaboration by creating more immersive environments, making the office less relevant.

But what held analysts back from giving Vision Pro a full-throttle endorsement when it was released is its approximately $3,500 entry-level price, a prediction that then played out in the market.

[Companies] have a hard time justifying the price tag of Vision Pro, especially when it comes to broad deployments. Jitesh UbraniAnalyst, IDC

IDC expects that 1.9 million virtual reality and augmented reality headsets will be sold in the commercial market this year, which includes business, education and government. Still, of that total, only 349,000 are forecasted to be Vision Pro headsets -- a little less than 20%.

"The industry and Apple kind of expected more from the Vision Pro, but a lot of that did not materialize," said Jitesh Ubrani, an analyst at IDC. He added that he believes companies "have a hard time justifying the price tag of Vision Pro, especially when it comes to broad deployments."

Apple pitched the Vision Pro as a high-end tool for video conferencing, online meetings and collaboration, and said it would work seamlessly with a Mac. "You can do a lot of that on existing devices that are a lot cheaper, or on devices that don't necessarily require you to pair it with another PC," Ubrani said.

IDC is projecting that the demand for VR and AR headsets will increase by 23% in 2025.