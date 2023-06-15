Metaverse hype stalls while VR, AR technology advances

The metaverse concept garnered significant interest during the COVID-19 pandemic. While it has since lost its luster for enterprise businesses, it could soon regain some traction.

The metaverse is a virtual world where consumers can interact with businesses through shopping, working and entertainment. The pandemic and the shift to remote work increased interest in virtual worlds, augmented and virtual reality headsets, and the metaverse. Companies like Roblox and Meta have built their own metaverses users can engage in.

While there remain metaverse applications for industries like manufacturing and the supply chain, the concept has since lost traction among enterprise businesses, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of market research firm Deep Analysis.

"The metaverse was briefly attractive to enterprises, but few invested seriously in moving the concept further within their organization," he said. "We can now safely say that the metaverse has no legs."

However, Forrester Research analyst J.P. Gownder said the metaverse and related technologies like AR/VR have experienced a rollercoaster of interest for decades. Gownder said that's why the "metaverse hype was doomed to fail."

"We predicted last year that 2023 would be the year of 'metaverse winter,'" Gownder said.

Enterprise businesses find use cases in AR, VR rather than metaverse Gownder said employers like Walmart use AR and VR in training and onboarding processes. Others are providing remote assistance to frontline workers using augmented reality. While the metaverse remains largely conceptual, he said, enterprise businesses can harness elements of its technologies, like AR and VR, for practical applications. "That's the best path forward right now," he said. Businesses can also begin to consider how to use these technologies to enable future metaverse access, said Cathy Hackl, chief futurist and chief metaverse officer at consulting firm Journey. Hackl spoke during MIT Technology Review's EmTech Next event on Thursday. Envisioning a future with the metaverse begins with companies having a basic understanding of the technology that enables it and planning for use cases down the road. "The simplest thing starts with 3D and understanding what 3D means for your pipeline and for your company," she said.