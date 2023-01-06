Enterprise potential of the metaverse takes shape at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS -- The excitement and interest for consumers and enterprises around concepts like the metaverse stem from its potential to bring multiple disruptive technologies into one space – but it's also a concept that's not ready for the hype surrounding it.

The metaverse is a vision that many believe will usher in the next stage of the internet – a virtual world combining "the connectivity of the web with the immersiveness of spatial computing," said Neil Trevett, vice president of developer ecosystems at Nvidia and chairman of the Metaverse Standards Forum. Trevett spoke during the "The Road to the Open Metaverse" session at global technology conference CES 2023 Thursday, on a panel with other business leaders in virtual reality and the metaverse.

"It's GPU, it's XR, it's virtual reality, it's Web3 and the magic pixie dust, which is artificial intelligence and machine learning, which makes everything magical," Trevett said. "When you put these potentially disruptive technologies together, interesting stuff is going to happen."

But the metaverse is not here yet, so Forrester analyst J.P. Gownder issued a word of caution for businesses looking to invest in the metaverse.

"In 2023, metaverse technology vendors need to be focused on the nuts and bolts of business fundamentals," Gownder said. "If they show a flashy demo but don't have any customers? That's a red flag."

While Trevett cautioned business leaders to avoid getting caught in the metaverse hype, he said they must prepare now for it.

"It will just gradually creep into our lives," he said. "People really need to be attuned to what opportunities are being created."

Nvidia points to digital twins as metaverse use case Nvidia offers an omniverse platform through which companies can develop a digital twin, or accurate simulation of a real-world structure, such as a trainyard or building, in a virtual world. The platform enables collaboration with its virtual tools, which Danny Shapiro, vice president of automotive at Nvidia, described as the "Google Docs of 3D environments." Shapiro spoke during analyst firm Deloitte's CES session "Playing to win in the Metaverse." "It's about creating a digital twin, a 3D model of an environment, product or experience," Shapiro said during the session. "This is where we see it going." Shapiro said Mercedes-Benz is using the omniverse platform to create a digital twin of an entire factory, including an assembly line and people needed to operate the machinery. "It's all modeled in a simulator before they actually build the real factory," Shapiro said. He said the tool can be used in any industry. For Forrester's Gownder, enterprises might have a bigger opportunity in metaverse-style experiences for employee collaboration, such as what Accenture has done with its "Nth floor," the name of its metaverse collaboration and learning platform. Yet it's still a growing area, Gownder said, pointing to Meta's struggles with its own metaverse experience Horizon Workrooms. "Employee metaverse experiences can be tangible and measurable -- creating training and onboarding scenarios that bring people together across geographies," he said.