Nvidia targets metaverse with OpenUSD NIM microservices

AI hardware and software vendor Nvidia Systems has introduced new NIM microservices to the Universal Scene Description, or OpenUSD, standard for metaverse visual applications.

Nvidia on July 29, during SIGGRAPH, the computer graphics conference, revealed that generative AI models for OpenUSD development will be available as Nvidia NIM microservices. They are in preview now.

The move comes after Nvidia introduced the microservices at its GTC developer conference earlier this year.

NIM Microservices for USD NIM microservices enable enterprises to create and deploy custom applications on their platforms. The new OpenUSD NIMs will let to incorporate generative AI copilots and agents into USD workflows. Microservices include USD code NIM, USD Search NIM and USD Validate NIM, all available in preview. USD Code NIM microservice answers general USD questions and generates OpenUSD Python code based on text prompts. USD Search NIM microservice lets developers search through massive libraries of OpenUSD and image data using natural language or image inputs. USD Validate NIM microservice checks whether files uploaded are compatible with USD release versions. Other microservices such as USD Layout NIM, USD SmartMaterial NIM and fvDB Mesh Generation NIM will be available soon.

Targeting the metaverse Unlike the generative AI boom, the metaverse failed to gain immediate wide popularity, and remains largely confined to video headsets for virtual and augmented reality and some industrial applications such as digital twins. In that context, the expansion of NIM microservice shows both Nvidia's commitment to generative AI and its ambitions in the physical and digital world, said Forrester analyst Charlie Dai. "For the metaverse, Nvidia’s Omniverse platform continues to be a cornerstone of their strategy to enable the creation and connection of 3D virtual worlds," Dai said. "These microservices are one of the steppingstones on this journey." One challenge for the metaverse is there is the lack of standardization to bring together the elastic, scalable infrastructure, compute power, storage, and data of the virtual environment. This made USD for 3D and metaverse data interchange formats difficult, according to Constellation Research analyst Andy Thurai. So, with its NIM microservice, "Nvidia hopes to bring generative AI capabilities to the robotics, metaverse, industrial design, and digital twin capabilities," Thurai said. With the visualization and simulation of environments through the USD Code NIM microservice, Nvidia can help users revisit parts of the metaverse that were too difficult to develop before such as the virtual and augmented reality worlds, Thurai added. However, adoption will be the biggest challenge for the AI vendor. "The industrial areas they are taking on are too many and are very distributed both in the technology and in standards," Thurai said. "It is going to be extremely difficult to convince [customers] to adopt this." Meanwhile, the Alliance for Open USD was created to help industrial companies adopt advanced technologies like the metaverse, he added. Other than supporting the industrial metaverse, Nvidia is also looking ahead, Thurai said. Generative AI appears to be slowing down in the adoption phase, and enterprises are not adopting the technology at the same pace they were experimenting with it, Thurai continued. "If the market slows down, it could hit Nvidia hard," he said. "They are staying ahead of the curve by thinking and innovating this and being a market maker again."