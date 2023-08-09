Nvidia seeks to help enterprises with generative AI

Nvidia continued its drive to incorporate generative AI into its products and support enterprises interested in the fast-growing technology.

The AI vendor on Aug. 8 revealed new software and hardware offerings during SIGGRAPH 2023, a computer graphics conference. Nvidia revealed a new workspace for developers named Nvidia AI Workbench, among other new software offerings.

Making it easier for enterprises With Workbench, developers can create, test and customize pre-trained generative AI models on a small PC or workstation. They can then scale them to any data center, public cloud or Nvidia DGX Cloud. "This is focused on developers early in the stage of their journey in getting going, and we think that will make it a lot easier for them," said Erik Pounds, Nvidia's senior director of enterprise computing. Nvidia's strategy of trying to make it easy for enterprises to customize and run their generative AI projects appears to be on the right track, Futurum Group research director Mark Beccue said. "Enterprises have had to scramble to collect a lot of different pieces to run AI projects," he said. Some of those pieces include models, frameworks and libraries. Enterprises have also had to consider using private or open source libraries when running their projects. Having all these things in one place -- such as with AI Workbench -- should help enterprises develop models faster, Beccue said. But having the tools to build generative AI applications does not mean enterprises necessarily have the talent to do it. "One of the biggest barriers right now is that there is not enough skill in the employment pool to build … applications the way people want to build them," Gartner analyst Rowan Curran said. Therefore, vendors like Nvidia and others are helping enterprises reduce the complexities involved in developing these models, he said. AI Workbench is a rebranding of what Nvidia is already doing for data scientists, said Anshel Sag, an analyst at Moorhead Insights. The vendor is working to enable developers to access high-performance computing at a local level and scale it as they see fit, Sag said. "It's a way for them to have more control over how these systems are built and tested," he said. "It's very much like a refresh on some of their strategy."

Updating the AI suite Nvidia also unveiled a new version of its AI platform, Nvidia AI Enterprise 4.0. AI Enterprise 4.0 now includes Nvidia NeMo, Nvidia's framework for building, customizing, and deploying LLMs. Also, Nvidia Triton Management Service, which helps automate and optimize production deployments, is available now on Enterprise 4.0. Nvidia Enterprise is currently supported on Nvidia RTX workstations. Nvidia also introduced three new desktop workstation Ada Generation GPUs: RTX 5000, RTX 4500 and RTX 4000. The workstations have 48GB of memory and can be configured with either Nvidia AI Enterprise or Omniverse Enterprise, Nvidia's platform for metaverse applications. It's a way for them to have more control over how these systems are built and tested. Anshel SagAnalyst, Moorhead Insights "The enterprise suite is one of those things that they're trying to combine everything into one," Sag said. Nvidia's goal is to give enterprises access to more AI capabilities. "One of the reasons why Nvidia has been so successful with their hardware is because they have a very comprehensive software suite," Sag said. "The enterprise AI software suite is a big component of why they're going to be successful with most of the things they're announcing." However, despite its success with the hardware, Nvidia's challenge may be trying to balance the new hardware with the GPU supply it currently has, Sag said. Nvidia also revealed a partnership with Hugging Face, the collaboration platform for machine learning model building. Through the partnership, Nvidia users will have access to the Nvidia DGX Cloud AI supercomputer combined with the Hugging Face platform to train and tune AI models. Hugging Face also plans to release a new service called Training Cluster as a Service in the coming months. The service will help simplify the building of new and custom generative AI models. "Hugging Face has a lot of mindshare from within the industry in terms of creating new AI applications and prototyping new applications. And I think having Hugging Face as a partner is a big deal," Sag said.