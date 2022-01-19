Nvidia releases updates to AI enterprise suite

Nvidia updated its AI Enterprise offering by adding production support for VMware vSphere with Tanzu, adding more OEM servers and including a Domino Data Lab platform integration.

Nvidia AI Enterprise 1.1 became generally available on Wednesday.

Tanzu integration Chief among the new capabilities is the Tanzu integration that Nvidia added to its VMware support. The AI hardware and software vendor said the added Tanzu offering gives data scientists and developers the flexibility to run AI workloads on containers and virtual machines within their vSphere environments. While users of the Nvidia AI Enterprise suite have had access to a variety of tools on VMware since the two partnered in 2020, the Tanzu integration was missing, said Anne Hecht, senior director of enterprise products at Nvidia. The full integration with Tanzu is a positive step for both Nvidia and VMware, said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "While Nvidia has mastered the art of capturing majority of containerized modern workloads, it has been a challenge for them to get into the mainstream old school data center workloads dominated by CPUs," Thurai said. With this addition, the vendor is providing data scientists and data engineers the option to run their AI projects in their private data centers instead of having to choose cloud over on-premises. "Managing and scaling Kubernetes clusters is a monumental task that takes a lot of data engineering cycles to productionize AI workloads," said Thurai. "The combination of vGPUs, vSphere management of AI workloads across containers and virtual machines, and Nvidia Bluefield data processing unit optimization for private data centers makes this a compelling event to run AI workloads in a truly hybrid mode." He added that the update can help enterprises that are starting to shape their metaverse workloads.

Partnership with Domino Data Lab Nvidia AI Enterprise 1.1 also includes capabilities from the vendor's new partnership with MLOps vendor Domino Data Lab. By accessing the Domino Data Lab layer of the suite , customers can fully automated their machine learning operations, Hecht said. The Domino system gives enterprises self-service scaling and provisioning of workloads and Kubernetes clusters for data scientists. It is also fully integrated with Tanzu and enables collaboration between data scientists through the MLOps platform, according to Nvidia. The choice to partner with Domino Data Lab is interesting especially since many companies play in the MLOps market, Thurai said. Hecht said Nvidia chose the MLOps vendor because it has already integrated and supported Nvidia's DGX platform.