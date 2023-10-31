Domino Data Lab seeks to accelerate generative AI responsibly

Domino Data Lab on Tuesday introduced new capabilities within its Enterprise AI platform .

The new features will help enterprises accelerate the production of generative AI and traditional AI responsibly, according to the AI and MLOps vendor.

To help with acceleration, Domino introduced the AI Project Hub, a marketplace, or app store, built into the Enterprise AI platform. It is available now.

The hub grants enterprises access to popular AI applications. It provides tools, workflows and models that enterprises can customize.

Enterprises using the hub can access models and tools from Domino Data Lab's partners, such as Nvidia, AWS, Fiddler AI and Hugging Face.

"Domino's approach … is to make sure that companies and data science teams have access to the latest and greatest innovations," said the vendor's vice president of product marketing, Ramanan Balakrishnan. Partnerships are the best way to harness the innovations and help enterprises manage the different versions of generative AI in the market, he said.

The current market Domino's release reflects the need among enterprises to take advantage of generative AI and move it from the experimentation or proof of concept (POC) phase to production simply and in a responsible way, according to industry analysts. "That's really core to this announcement," said Mike Leone, an analyst with TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "It's all around templates that will help organizations build these ML models and utilize generative AI with confidence." In line with many vendors in the market, Domino recognizes the complexity of generative AI and the benefits of providing templates could help with source code generation, data infrastructure will help enterprises jumpstart the development and execution of generative AI projects, he added. Domino is also following other organizations in its strategic partnerships with Nvidia, Fiddler, AWS and Meta, Leone said. "The partner ecosystem when it comes to generative AI is absolutely critical when organizations are pursuing nuanced use cases in different domains or industries or lines of business," he said. He added that as Domino Data Lab continues to expand its partner ecosystem, it can help organizations looking to apply generative AI outside the common chatbot application. While ESG research has found that chatbot dialogue is the most common use case for generative AI at the moment, other popular applications include text or image generation for marketing, live assist for customer service agents and suggested scripts for sales. "It's about Domino recognizing that customers will have different requirements depending on the use case, domain, or industry, and as such, partnerships will enable their customers to gain the same rapid value across the diverse requirements," Leone said.