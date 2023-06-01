Dataiku integrates with OpenAI, targets responsible AI

Dataiku is out with a new version of its platform, updated with GPT models and aimed at making it easier for enterprises to use the power of OpenAI's generative AI models while still following responsible AI guidance.

The data science and AI vendor introduced Dataiku 12, the latest version of its platform for what it calls "Everyday AI." The platform is used to develop accessible AI applications and enables users at different technical levels to prepare data to train AI projects without code.

Dataiku 12, introduced on May 31, comes nearly a year after Dataiku 11, which featured an integration more focused on computer vision.

Updates in Dataiku 12 include new features such as an OpenAI GPT-4 integration, transparent and easy-to-understand automated feature generation, model risk project views, universal feature importance, and causal machine learning.

The OpenAI integration enables organizations to incorporate GPT-4 models into data projects with a visual interface and natural language prompts. Dataiku is not the only data science platform vendor working with OpenAI. In March, DataRobot revealed that it's working with OpenAI to incorporate Azure OpenAI into its platform.

Dataiku 12's Universal Feature Importance gives business teams ways to explain models. Causal Machine Learning helps organizations understand the reasoning behind an AI model's result. Model Risk Project Views enables enterprises to spot and mitigate risks in AI projects. Finally, Transparent Automated Feature Generation provides users with transparency and control over the AI modeling process -- the process in which AI models are created, trained and deployed.

Dataiku is focused on ensuring AI success by accelerating time to value. Mike LeoneAnalyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

Dataiku's inclusion of features that provide more ways for users to understand processes in AI projects will help move those undertakings forward faster, said Mike Leone, an analyst with TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

"Dataiku is focused on ensuring AI success by accelerating time to value," Leone said. He added that this means the vendor is providing safety guardrails to ensure business users feel comfortable during AI projects.