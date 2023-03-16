DataRobot intros AI Platform 9.0, generative AI to come

DataRobot released its new AI Platform 9.0 and unveiled new integrations and partnerships aimed at enabling enterprises to deploy AI products and systems faster and more easily.

The new platform is a rebranding of DataRobot's AI Cloud -- which had eight iterations over the years -- with added features and integrations.

With the product launch on Thursday, the independent AI vendor is seeking to address three problems that lead many AI projects to fail, said the vendor's chief product officer, Venky Veeraraghavan

One is that many data scientists focus mainly on model performance instead of business performance, Veeraraghavan said.

The second is ensuring that data scientists can quickly deploy their models. Finally, the AI vendor said it wants its customers to be able to extract value from the infrastructure they already have.

Standardizing data pipelines DataRobot AI Platform 9.0 offers different capabilities to tackle these issues. The new AI platform enables experimentation and value identification with Workbench. In addition, Workbench is now integrated with Notebook, enabling users to do data science work either using code or without code. It also includes guardrails such as bias mitigation, model monitoring and model compliance documentation. AI Platform 9.0 enables enterprises to standardize their data pipelining techniques, Chirag Dekate, an analyst at Gartner, said. "The enterprise leaders need to standardize the data ecosystems," he said. "They need to standardize the model to deployment ecosystem." Enterprises are trying to change the ways they collect, clean up and expose data and finished AI applications to end users in the organization, Dekate said. The new platform is aimed at aiding enterprises to navigate the data pipelining and model deployment ecosystems. Another new capability of 9.0 is that the AI platform now supports the major cloud ecosystems from AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

New partnerships DataRobot also revealed a new partnership with SAP and a deeper partnership with cloud data vendor Snowflake, with a tighter integration. The SAP partnership enables DataRobot customers to use business data from SAP HANA Cloud and other third-party data sources to build machine learning models in DataRobot and embed them in the SAP application stack, according to DataRobot. The closer Snowflake integration and the new one with SAP are built into AI Platform 9.0. "If DataRobot can be used within SAP to deliver those AI capabilities, that's another way for DataRobot to be adopted," Forrester analyst Mike Gualtieri said. The platform also integrates with Snowflake for data preparation, model building and monitoring. Even with more partners and more ecosystems for enterprises to deploy their models with, the vendor might still face pushback from business users, Dekate said. "Anytime you are going with a cloud strategy, whether it's Amazon or Azure or Google Cloud, the cloud service providers like Amazon and Google also have their own MLOps [machine learning operations] ecosystems," he said. "The first question that a lot of people ask is, 'what does DataRobot do that I cannot do with my current cloud spend?' " However, he added that DataRobot's platform pieces together multiple infrastructure stacks and can still prove useful to enterprise with its array of AI and machine learning capabilities in one platform.