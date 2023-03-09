SAP Datasphere looks to build a business data fabric

SAP has unveiled a new service aimed at easing the ability to manage and use data by creating a data fabric architecture or a single environment that integrates data from sources across the organization.

Built on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), SAP Datasphere is an evolution of the existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and SAP Data Intelligence Cloud, and the service is available now as part of the BTP consumption-based cloud services, according to the company.

Enterprise data is scattered across external and internal systems, including on-premises applications, cloud hyperscalers and data vendors, and accessing and using that data is complex and challenging, said Irfan Khan, president and chief product officer at SAP HANA Database and Analytics.

In order to make data useful for decision-making, companies have had to move data from systems or applications to central storage locations, Khan said. In doing so, however, they often lose the business context around the data, which must be restored with a great deal of time and effort.

For example, to do analysis on supply chain disruption, customers have to copy supply chain data into an analytics tool to combine it with data from other sources, he said. However, critical metadata such as business partner connections is lost when the data is extracted and must be added back in manually or reconstructed, and the burden is on customers to do the work.

SAP Datasphere enables customers to unify disparate data sources by building a data fabric architecture that integrates data from SAP and non-SAP sources while keeping the business context and logic intact, Khan said.

SAP Datasphere is available now as a part of the SAP BTP cloud platform, with cost based on customer consumption.

Partnerships with data vendors SAP Datasphere includes partnerships with the cloud data storage and management platforms Collibra, Confluent, Databricks and DataRobot. Each vendor brings a set of capabilities to SAP Datasphere for customers to use, according to Khan. Collibra's capabilities include data governance, privacy and cataloging; Confluent is used for connecting and processing data streams; Databricks provides its Lakehouse data lake capabilities; and DataRobot has automated machine learning training and AI data preparation. The partnerships will enable customers to use tools that they already have to build out a business data fabric, Khan said. "We are taking on a true data ecosystem approach, not a go-to-market piece where we co-sell or they resell," he said.