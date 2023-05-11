AI, cloud and networks set to take SAP Sapphire stage

AI, the buzzworthy technology, will be on the agenda at SAP Sapphire, along with new and existing SAP products and initiatives.

However, SAP will need to do more than just talk about the new technologies; it will need to demonstrate that its products deliver real value for customers, according to industry insiders.

AI is expected to lead the parade of technology news, and customers will likely hear much about two SAP programs designed to help customers migrate to S/4HANA -- Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP, said Jon Reed, co-founder of Diginomica, an enterprise industry analysis firm.

One interesting topic is not so much the whiz-bang technology and the move to cloud, but how SAP is helping customers become more resilient and more able to compete. Jon ReedCo-founder, Diginomica

"One interesting topic is not so much the whiz-bang technology and the move to cloud, but how SAP is helping customers become more resilient and more able to compete," Reed said. "I'll be looking for the customer voices because when you always do emerging tech announcements, you're kicking the can down the road in terms of proving customer value, but I'd like to hear more of that."

Much ado about AI AI will likely be the technology that SAP will talk about most at Sapphire, according to Reed. "When it comes to emerging tech, it's going to be mostly AI because of the insane fervor around this and the amount of adoption out there amongst the consumers, which is pressing the issue," he said. Liz Herbert, an analyst at Forrester Research, expects SAP to focus on three areas at Sapphire: the continued move to the cloud, including through Rise with SAP; AI, including generative AI; and sustainability. This should include a healthy dose of real-world examples, she said. "I'm hoping they have some disruptive examples of sophisticated and game-changing AI in use by real clients," Herbert said. "They've been doing a better job of customer showcases on the show floor and main stage, so I hope that continues." SAP needs to clear up the confusing messages that have settled around the public cloud and private cloud versions of S/4HANA Cloud, said Joshua Greenbaum, principal at Enterprise Applications Consulting. "They've got two different codebases represented by the same brand, and there's a struggle there in the market, so I hope there will be clarification," Greenbaum said.

Rise and Grow in the cloud SAP's cloud initiatives -- Rise with SAP for the enterprise and Grow with SAP for SMBs -- will also command attention, Greenbaum said. Grow in particular, which launched in March, is becoming an important strategic play for the company, he said, but SAP needs to focus on more than just the sales part of the initiative. "Grow is important if SAP wants to make a real dent in the midmarket. They have a lot of midmarket customers, but they're not considered a midmarket company," Greenbaum said. "Grow is trying to do that by making it easy -- bundle it and get the contract -- which is great if you've made a sale, but I wish there were more initiatives that directly address customer success." Reed is also interested in how much SAP will focus on the public cloud version of S/4HANA Cloud with Grow with SAP because the future of enterprise cloud applications lies in the public cloud. "It will be interesting for SAP watchers to see how much emphasis is placed on [Grow and the public cloud] versus Rise," Reed said, "because Rise appeals more conventionally to SAP customers who are large enterprises that may not be ready or able to move to the public cloud version yet." Crowds will gather again in Orlando, Fla., for SAP Sapphire 2023 like they did here in 2022.