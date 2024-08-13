Dataiku expands LLM Mesh with governance layer

Dataiku on Tuesday expanded its LLM Mesh ecosystem with a governance layer.

The AI platform vendor's LLM Mesh helps IT teams build enterprise applications while also enabling organizations to adopt a multi-LLM approach by switching out various large language models to power generative AI applications, according to Dataiku.

The added governance layer helps enterprises prepare for regulatory measures and can effectively manage LLMs across organizations with an LLM registry. The registry also enables CIOs to determine which LLMs their organizations should use depending on the use case.

With the new expansion, Dataiku's LLM Mesh now supports most major LLMs, including 15 LLMs from cloud and AI vendors such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Databricks.

The LLM Mesh expansion arrives amid new LLMs and small language models in the generative AI market. For example, OpenAI recently introduced GPT-4o mini, while Meta introduced Llama 3.1.

A separate marketplace For Dataiku, the LLM Mesh expansion enables it to provide an LLM marketplace while helping enterprises deploy the models with features like a governance layer on top, according to Gartner analyst Arun Chandrasekaran. This is in alignment with what we see customers are requiring. Arun ChandrasekaranAnalyst, Gartner "This is in alignment with what we see customers are requiring," Chandrasekaran said. However, what differentiates Dataiku is that while it also provides models from multiple providers, it offers engineering tools like the governance layer on top of these models that enable customers to automate, customize and safely deploy the models, he added. Dataiku's multi-LLM approach is reminiscent of a multi-cloud approach and aims to ensure organizations are not locked in to one LLM provider, said David Nicholson, an analyst at Futurum Group.