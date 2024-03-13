Dataiku intros GenAI cost monitoring tool: LLM Cost Guard

Dataiku on Wednesday introduced a new cost monitoring product for generative AI.

LLM Cost Guard is a new component of the Dataiku LLM Mesh platform the independent AI vendor introduced in September.

LLM Mesh helps IT teams build enterprise-ready applications.

With the added component of LLM Cost Guard, enterprises can trace and monitor their usage of large language model (LLM) applications to better anticipate the cost of generative AI, according to Dataiku.

The tool enables customers to be agnostic regarding LLM providers and includes integrations with LLMs from different providers, including OpenAI, Microsoft, AWS, Anthropic, AI21 Labs and Cohere.

Enterprises can identify potential cost overruns and gain insight into their LLM usage.

The cost of GenAI applications The Dataiku offering comes as the generative AI market grows and evolves and pricing varies widely. Vendors are developing the pricing models they think make sense, but that is likely to grow and change and enterprises are trying to adapt to the price of generative AI applications. Many providers bundle their generative AI applications into other products or charge a perceived fee, or the price customers are willing to pay. However, enterprises often are not getting the full picture of the cost of generative AI applications beyond the initial price tag, said Futurum Research analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. "There's not a lot of visibility in terms of the actual cost," he said. "The use of generative AI is only going to increase. With any kind of enterprise standard, you want to have as much visibility as possible so you can really calculate ROI." Thus, the LLM Cost Guard, and others like Aporia LLM Cost Tracking, aim to make it easier for enterprises to know the full cost of using generative AI applications. They're also advantageous because the vendors providing the price comparison offerings are not tied to one LLM, Kirkpatrick said. For example, while a vendor like Anthropic can provide pricing for its model, and claim it is lower than others, it is still biased. "Having a third party to compare apples to apples is a good resource for organizations that are looking to deploy generative AI," Kirkpatrick added.