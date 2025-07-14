China startup Moonshot AI rivals U.S. with cheap open model

As geopolitical and economic tensions grow between the U.S. and China, another Chinese AI vendor released a new large language model that offers the same capabilities, apparently at a lower price than OpenAI's LLMs.

Moonshot AI, a startup backed by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, released the Kimi K2 model, an open source LLM, on July 11.

Kimi K2 Kimi K2 has 32 billion activated parameters and one trillion total parameters, according to Moonshot AI. It comes in two versions: Kimi-K2-Base and Kimi-K2-Instruct. The startup said the base model suits researchers who want complete control for fine-tuning and custom applications. Meanwhile, the Instruct version is a post-trained model for general-purpose chat and agentic applications. The startup cited benchmarks that show that the Kimi models perform better than DeepSeek-v3-0324 from another Chinese startup and Open AI’s GPT 4.1 in agentic and competitive coding on some benchmarks, but still lag behind Claude 4 Opus on others. Kimi K2's release evokes similar reactions as DeepSeek's first release of its R1 model earlier in the year. Moonshot released Kimi K1.5 days after DeepSeek released DeepSeek-R1 in January. The vendor’s open source models provide an alternative to proprietary models like those from OpenAI and raise questions about the inexpensiveness of AI technology. It also comes days after another Chinese vendor, Baidu, made its Ernie 4.5 model open source. "Moonshot's choice of open licensing, affordable API tiers, and optional self-hosting positions them to attract a global developer base and enterprise user ecosystem, which is much needed to counter proprietary Western models," said Arun Chandrasekaran, an analyst with Gartner. He added that the model's mixture of expert architecture and chip innovations can connect lab research and real-world efficiency. For example, Moonshot provided an example of Kimi K2 being used to explore remote-work salaries. Moreover, Kimi K2 is priced below OpenAI comparable models at the non-cached price $0.60 per million input tokens and $2.50 per million output tokens. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s pricing is $2 per million input tokens and $8 per million output tokens.