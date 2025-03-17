Baidu's low-priced new AI models bring questions about cost

Chinese tech giant Baidu introduced its latest foundation model and a new reasoning model, which it said can compete with Chinese startup sensation DeepSeek's low-priced model at an even lower price.

Amid a surge of Chinese tech vendors releasing generative AI models that compete on a strong footing with models from top U.S. and European vendors, Baidu on March 16 unveiled Ernie X1, a deep reasoning model with multimodal capabilities, and Ernie 4.5, its latest foundation model, which has new multimodal capabilities.

Ernie X1 is comparable in performance to DeepSeek's R1 reasoning model, according to Baidu. The model combines accuracy, creativity and literary talent, the company said, and performs well in daily conversation, logical reasoning and complex calculations.

Ernie X1's input and output prices are $0.28 and $1.10 per million tokens, respectively, and Ernie 4.5's input and output prices are $0.55 and $2.20 per million tokens, respectively. Ernie 4.5 is available now using APIs on the Baidu AI Cloud mobility-as-a-service platform, Qianfan. Ernie X1 will soon be available on the platform.

Comparatively, DeepSeek-Reasoner, which is based on its R1 model, costs $0.55 per million input tokens and $2.19 per million output tokens. OpenAI's o1 reasoning model costs $15 per million input tokens and $60 per million output tokens.

The introduction of Ernie 4.5 and Ernie X1 is the latest example of Chinese vendors' growing strength in the worldwide AI market. While Chinese vendors have long competed with U.S. vendors, the arrival of AI startup DeepSeek ratcheted up the competition that has seen the release of new models from Alibaba and the emergence of AI startup Manus AI, which last week claimed it had released the first fully autonomous AI agent.

The multimodal capabilities of Ernie X1 and Ernie 4.5 are not unique. Top AI vendors such as Google and OpenAI have been offering multimodality for several years.