5 AI risks businesses must confront and how to address them

Companies have always had to manage risks associated with the technologies they adopt to build their businesses. They must do the same when it comes to implementing artificial intelligence.

Some of the risks with AI mirror those associated with deploying any new technology: There are AI risks related to poor strategic alignment to business goals, a lack of skills to support initiatives and the failure to get buy-in throughout the ranks of the organization.

As such, executives should continue leaning on the same best practices that have guided the effective adoption of other technologies, with management consultants and AI experts advising CIOs and their C-suite colleagues to identify areas where AI can help them meet organizational objectives, develop strategies to ensure they have the expertise to support AI programs and create strong change management policies to smooth and speed enterprise adoption.

However, executives are finding that AI in the enterprise also comes with unique risks that need to be acknowledged and addressed.

Here are five areas of risk that can arise as organizations implement and use AI technologies in the enterprise:

Biases, errors are magnified by volume of AI transactions At its most basic level, AI takes large volumes of data and then, using algorithms, identifies and learns to perform from the patterns it identifies in the data. But when the data is biased or problematic, the AI produces faulty results. Similarly, problematic data or mistakes in the algorithms can lead AI systems to produce bad results. Seth Earley Seth Earley "The AI doesn't know what's important to you, it doesn't know your products, your processes, your customers," said Seth Earley, author of The AI-Powered Enterprise and CEO of Earley Information Science. AI is built on the fundamentals of the business, which it must be taught. Human workers, of course, have biases and make mistakes as well, but the consequences of their errors are limited to the volume of work that they can do before the errors are caught -- which is often not very much. However, the consequences of biases or hidden errors in operational AI systems can be exponential. Chris Brahm Chris Brahm "Humans might make 30 mistakes in a day, but a bot handling millions of transactions a day magnifies any error," said Chris Brahm, a partner and director at Bain & Co., and leader of the firm's global advanced analytics practice. Good data is key to mitigating such AI risks, experts said. "AI runs on data, and the data is more important than the algorithm. If we don't have the data to support the process, no algorithm will work. No algorithm will turn bad data into good data," Earley said.

AI can have unintended consequences, automate unethical practices A grocery chain using AI to determine pricing could find that the system, after analyzing demographic data, generates significantly higher prices for food products in poor neighborhoods where there's no competition. Based on the data, the strategy might be logical, but is it the result the grocery chain had intended? Experts have raised similar ethical concerns about using AI in many other enterprise functions, pointing out, for example, that AI systems used to sort through resumes have learned to favor certain types of candidates over others in what many consider questionable, unethical ways. Shervin Khodabandeh Shervin Khodabandeh "AI has to be responsible and ethical," said Shervin Khodabandeh, a managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group and co-leader of its AI business in North America. Although organizational leaders may not be able to foresee every ethical consideration, Khodabandeh and others said enterprises should have frameworks to ensure that their AI systems contain the policies and guardrails to create ethical, transparent, fair and unbiased results. It is also important to have human employees monitoring systems to confirm the results meet the organization's established standards.

Key skills may be at risk of being eroded by AI After two plane crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets, one in late 2018 and one in early 2019, some experts expressed concern that pilots were losing basic flying skills as they relied more and more on increasing amounts of automation in the cockpit. Although those incidents are extreme cases, Brahm said AI could erode other key skills that enterprises may want to preserve in their human workforce. "As you implement AI, do you lose skills?" he asked. "Do individuals and job functions become deskilled? Already we saw the deskilling of navigation. We've all become more reliant on Google Maps than we like to admit." He said executives across industries should consider what everyday skills that exist now could be lost and whether they need to be preserved on some level.