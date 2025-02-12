Arctera CEO: Focus is on new capabilities for backup products

According to Arctera CEO Lawrence Wong, the company's real challenge is reinvention and expansion after spinning off from Veritas in November.

Last month, the data protection vendor rebranded its Data Compliance Platform as the Arctera Insight Platform, uniting disparate automated data auditing and compliance monitoring offerings under one banner while adding new capabilities.

The rebranding doesn't significantly change Arctera's core software, but is meant to be a first step toward establishing a new company vision, Wong said.

"I frame ourselves as the world's oldest startup," Wong said.

A major challenge facing Arctera will be assuring a diverse and large base of SMB and smaller enterprise customers that its core data protection platform Backup Exec will remain a priority, said Christophe Bertrand, an analyst at TheCube Research.

"There's a lot of intent and planning in what they're going to do," Bertrand said. "The statement that they're an old startup is true."

New company Arctera opened the doors at its Pleasanton, Calif., headquarters shortly after Cohesity acquired Veritas in December. It has 1,500 employees operating out of 35 offices globally, according to Wong. Lawrence Wong Lawrence Wong Arctera, referred to as DataCo before it launched, offers three specific products spun off from Veritas. These are InfoScale, a software-defined-storage tool for high availability; Backup Exec, a cloud backup platform for SMBs; and the Arctera Insight Platform data visibility tools. Wong has been participating in calls to ensure customers understand that nothing is immediately changing or going away, while the company also grows its user base and develops more capabilities. "We're a growth company, and we're looking for opportunities to expand," he said. "[But] right now, we're focused on maximizing the assets that we have." For example, the company is focusing on developing the Arctera Insight Platform, Wong said. The platform now includes a Generative AI assistant for document summaries, topic highlights and other text parsing capabilities for more than 120 apps and services, including message services like Apple iMessage or Microsoft Teams. What was historically a backroom cost-of-business piece [has] all of a sudden become a [executive] board-level conversation, particularly with the advent of ransomware and AI. Lawrence WongCEO, Arctera Insight Platform has focused on industry compliance and record keeping, but its tools can also assist in understanding the provenance of data used in a company's GenAI product or finding old stores that are a ransomware target. "What was historically a backroom cost-of-business piece [has] all of a sudden become a [executive] board-level conversation, particularly with the advent of ransomware and AI," Wong said. There is no plan currently to connect the three different Arctera products together into a larger platform or service, Wong said, but they may be integrated more as sales increase. "We'll see these things start to converge [and] come together at some point," he said. Customers think about how Arctera products solve discreet problems in their stack rather than looking for a more encompassing platform, he added.