NetBackup vs. Backup Exec: Comparisons, uses and benefits

Most backup vendors offer a single backup product, with multiple editions of that product targeted toward various industry segments, such as consumer and enterprise. Veritas, however, is an exception. The company offers two different backup products -- NetBackup and Backup Exec. Although NetBackup and Backup Exec are both made by Veritas, they have distinct differences.

The primary difference between NetBackup vs. Backup Exec is that Backup Exec is designed for small to midsize businesses, while NetBackup is designed solely for the enterprise. Both products offer a wide range of features, but NetBackup has a more advanced feature set because it is designed for enterprise use.

In terms of features and capabilities, NetBackup is clearly the more advanced product. However, Backup Exec's ease of use and lower price will likely make it the better choice for smaller organizations. Below, find out how they differ in key areas such as security and cloud vendor support.

Cloud support and capabilities Both Backup Exec and NetBackup are suitable for use in on-premises and cloud environments. Backup Exec, for instance, includes connectors for the major cloud vendors and supports all the AWS cloud storage tiers. Similarly, Backup Exec can be deployed in AWS or Azure using marketplace templates. NetBackup supports all the major cloud vendors but offers capabilities that are not found in Backup Exec. NetBackup supports multiple tenants across multiple clouds. It also offers support for bulk data migrations or seeding using AWS Snowball and Azure Data Box. Additionally, NetBackup includes several cloud optimization and orchestration tools that are not found in Backup Exec. Inline deduplication, a critical feature for cutting redundant data and reducing drive wear, is supported by both NetBackup and Backup Exec.