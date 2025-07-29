Arctera Insight Platform now includes LLM data protection

Arctera is adding new capabilities to protect and secure private information or corporate secrets from leaking into public large language model services such as ChatGPT.

Arctera Insight Platform, the company's compliance and auditing platform, gained a handful of features today around logging, blocking and quarantining public LLM service usage. Insight now logs user prompts and communications with public LLM services, allowlists specific public LLMs for users, and summarizes and catalogs interactions for auditing, according to the vendor.

The platform, previously known as the Data Compliance Platform, was part of a technology collection spun off from Arctera's former parent company, Veritas, which merged with Cohesity in 2024.

Arctera was formed shortly thereafter to continue selling and supporting Insight, as well as the cloud backup service Backup Exec and InfoScale, for high-availability software-defined storage. The company includes former Veritas employees and executives, such as Arctera CEO Lawrence Wong.

Arctera's customers include SMBs and smaller enterprises with fewer than 5,000 or so employees that likely cannot afford to customize and tune an LLM or foundational model, due to a lack of either knowledge or workforce, said Jerome Wendt, CEO and principal analyst at Data Center Intelligence Group.

Enabling employees to use public LLM services, while also establishing some guardrails or protections, can help expedite AI usage and integration into workflows, he said.

"It gives those SMB-sized businesses access to that technology," Wendt said. "They're not as complex and don't have as many people, so Arctera is able to go into those environments and address those challenges."

These new updates are included for new and existing Insight customers, and the platform is priced per user, according to Arctera.