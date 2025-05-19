Dell Technologies pitches its hardware for AI data centers

LAS VEGAS -- Dell Technologies wants to be the hardware platform of choice for enterprise AI data centers.

The hardware vendor's PowerEdge servers, PowerSwitch routers and ObjectScale storage hardware will all receive hardware and software refreshes, Dell executives said at the annual Dell Technologies World (DTW) conference Monday.

This hardware rollout also includes numerous integrations with AI chip titan Nvidia that support Nvidia's AI software stack and GPUs, as well as new AI partner integrations from Google Cloud and Meta, among others.

Although numerous infrastructure vendors are chasing some of the most demanding customers, such as DDN selling to X (formerly Twitter) and its associated AI data centers, there's still a market for smaller AI deployments, said Ray Lucchesi, founder and president of Silverton Consulting.

Enterprise customers courted by Dell may be using existing AI services within the cloud, but they also want to conduct retrieval-augment generation (RAG) or other refining services on data closer to the edge, he said.

"There's a lot of AI infrastructure being sold, and Dell wants a piece," Lucchesi said. "The edge is getting more sophisticated, and [enterprise IT teams are] trying to reduce the amount of data that needs to be passed back and forth."

These new launches are expected to take place throughout the year, according to Dell spokespeople.