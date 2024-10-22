Dell PowerMax uses AI for storage performance, efficiency

Dell is updating PowerMax with new artificial intelligence features for better performance and security. It's also adding new data mobility options for multi-cloud environments.

Dell PowerMax 10.2 adds new AI features to the vendor's high-end block and mainframe storage arrays to provide customers with optimized dynamic cache for performance, proactive management to prevent downtime and a generative AI assistant for infrastructure optimization.

The vendor said the latest version improved RAID efficiency and energy consumption through improved monitoring. PowerMax 10.2 also includes new cybersecurity features around recovery and multifactor authentication and higher transfer rate network connectivity, along with added data mobility for multi-cloud settings.

Version 10.2 automates several built-in PowerMax capabilities as a natural evolution of the offering, according to Dave Vellante, chief analyst at theCUBE Research.

"[PowerMax] is like the mainframe of storage for firms that want the most bulletproof systems in the most demanding workloads," Vellante said.

Internal AI Dell is utilizing AI within PowerMax to deliver better value and efficiency to the customer, according to Rajib Ghosh, director of product management at Dell and lead of the product management team for PowerMax. Dell uses AI and ML for pattern recognition and predictive analytics based on telemetry data. That leads to dynamic cache optimization, which can reduce latency and improve performance, Ghosh said, including up to 30% higher IOPS for the PowerMax 8500 model. The AI update includes automated health checks of the system and network fabric performance optimization, identifying and isolating network congestion. In both cases, issues are detected and corrective actions are sent to proactively address them. Dell's PowerMax update is in line with how competitors are also using AI, including NetApp, according to Steve McDowell, founder and analyst at NAND Research. While NetApp trained AI on ransomware detection, Dell is using AI to improve performance and automation. "Dell trains models on I/O patterns so they can do dynamic optimization," McDowell said. Dell's AIOps Assistant, initially introduced in PowerStore, is now also available in PowerMax and uses generative AI to answer infrastructure optimization queries.