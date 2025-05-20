Dell makes private cloud optionality a priority

LAS VEGAS -- Dell Technologies wants to bring new options and choices around hybrid cloud infrastructure deployments back into customer data centers.

The vendor outlined its future vision for customer workloads on Dell hardware at its annual Dell Technologies World conference Tuesday, with a preview of the Dell Private Cloud platform and forthcoming updates to Dell NativeEdge management software and PowerProtect Data Protection Software.

Dell's major idea for the Private Cloud platform focuses on enabling choice, namely around hypervisor or other cloud-native OS options, such as platforms from VMware, Nutanix and Red Hat OpenShift.

Many enterprises are realizing they need to manage workloads both on-premises and in public clouds, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of Omdia.

Many enterprise buyers are looking to connect the two disparate models together and manage these products without the need to manually oversee each part of the stack, he said. Bringing cloud-like automation at a hardware level, without being dependent on a single software vendor could separate Dell's offering from its competitors.

"We've had this public and private cloud debate, and we're entering a new phase where most organizations realize they're hybrid," Robinson said. "They like the cloud operating model, but they still haven't cloudified their [data centers]."

Release dates weren't provided.