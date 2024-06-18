HPE to offer KVM virtualization for GreenLake private cloud

LAS VEGAS -- HPE GreenLake Private Cloud customers will soon have access to a full virtualization stack that includes an HPE-developed virtual machine.

HPE virtualization capability for HPE Private Cloud combines a new kernel-based virtual machine developed by HPE, uses GreenLake's cluster management capabilities and control plane for operations and provides high availability even when disconnected from the cloud.

The new offering enters a crowded field of established competitors including Nutanix AHV, Red Hat OpenShift and VMware vSphere, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

Entrenched competitors might already provide the virtualization backbone for a GreenLake customer, he said. HPE will also have to manage selling its own product while also acting as a reseller for virtualization partners such as VMware.

"They're developing an end-to-end [virtualization] strategy," Robinson said. "The challenge will be proving that [value] against others."

The capability will be available in GreenLake before the end of 2024, according to HPE executives, but specific pricing and contracts have yet to be determined. Buyers will have subscriptions options ranging from self-management to a fully managed service.

The capability will be available only to HPE Private Cloud customers and not sold separately, according to HPE.