Getty Images/iStockphoto
HPE to offer KVM virtualization for GreenLake private cloud
HPE debuts its virtualization capability for HPE Private Cloud later this year as an integrated GreenLake alternative to third-party vendors such as VMware, Nutanix or Red Hat.
LAS VEGAS -- HPE GreenLake Private Cloud customers will soon have access to a full virtualization stack that includes an HPE-developed virtual machine.
HPE virtualization capability for HPE Private Cloud combines a new kernel-based virtual machine developed by HPE, uses GreenLake's cluster management capabilities and control plane for operations and provides high availability even when disconnected from the cloud.
The new offering enters a crowded field of established competitors including Nutanix AHV, Red Hat OpenShift and VMware vSphere, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.
Entrenched competitors might already provide the virtualization backbone for a GreenLake customer, he said. HPE will also have to manage selling its own product while also acting as a reseller for virtualization partners such as VMware.
"They're developing an end-to-end [virtualization] strategy," Robinson said. "The challenge will be proving that [value] against others."
The capability will be available in GreenLake before the end of 2024, according to HPE executives, but specific pricing and contracts have yet to be determined. Buyers will have subscriptions options ranging from self-management to a fully managed service.
The capability will be available only to HPE Private Cloud customers and not sold separately, according to HPE.
Virtualized offering for the lake
HPE virtualization capability for HPE Private Cloud will offer automated lifecycle management of virtual machines as well as native integration with other GreenLake technologies, according to HPE.
Highlighted integrations include HPE Alletra Storage MP for software-defined storage, Zerto for data protection, and OpsRamp for visibility and IT ops management.
Customer requests for an all-inclusive GreenLake stack drove development of the HPE virtualization capability, according to Hang Tan, chief operating officer of hybrid cloud for HPE, during a media briefing this week at HPE Discover 2024.
The offering did not arise from virtualization market uncertainty given Broadcom's acquisition of VMware, according to both Tan and Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager for hybrid cloud and CTO at HPE. HPE joined Dell Technologies and Lenovo in signing new agreements with Broadcom earlier this month to offer VMware software as OEMs.
"This virtualization is an affirmation of our strategy to be customer first," Tan said. "We will continue to work with the leading vendors in this space to provide the best solutions."
HPE's investment in virtualization shows commitment to the hybrid cloud infrastructure model, Russo said. HPE's latest set of generative AI technologies showcased at Discover 2024 focus on bringing cloud-based technologies into customer data centers, she said.
"Workloads move to the data -- and not the other way around," Russo said.
Tim McCarthy is a news writer for TechTarget Editorial covering cloud and data storage.