VMware Cloud on AWS now sold exclusively by Broadcom

Broadcom is now the sole seller of VMware Cloud on AWS after it eliminated sales of the service through AWS or third-party channel partners.

Hock Tan, Broadcom president and CEO, confirmed the change in a May 6 blog post. He said the move continues Broadcom's goal to collapse VMware offerings and features into a handful of subscriptions with set pricing and billing.

"There have been false reports that VMware Cloud on AWS may be going away, which is causing unnecessary concern for our loyal customers who have used the service for years," Tan wrote.

Broadcom may be following its stated objectives for VMware, but it still has to combat a negative consumer perception following its purchase last November, according to cloud industry analysts.

Tan stated in the blog post customers who purchased VMware Cloud through AWS or a third-party reseller, "will now work with Broadcom or an authorized Broadcom reseller to review their subscriptions and expand their environments."

The blog sought to clarify VMware and AWS user grousing earlier this month that the service could be discontinued entirely, said Sig Nag, an analyst at Gartner. Even with the service remaining, existing VMware customers could be considering alternatives, he said.

"Tan's rectifying misconceptions people have about it. That memo says we're here to stay," Nag said. "[But] customers may be concerned about the viability of their own VMware relationships. Some VMware competitors may be getting phone calls."

Customers with active one- or three-year subscriptions with AWS will still be billed by AWS until the subscription ends.