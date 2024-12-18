AWS, Red Hat hybrid cloud wares court VMware converts

Broadcom changed course on some of its unpopular alterations to VMware's pricing and partnerships and struck a fresh hybrid cloud deal with AWS, but competitors are licking their chops nonetheless.

Broadcom's business has been healthy since its $61 billion acquisition of VMware closed in November 2023. Earnings for its fiscal year 2024 were up 44% to a record $51.6 billion, according to a company earnings call on Dec. 12, and it has signed up more than 4,500 of its 10,000 largest customers for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF). VMware had more than 300,000 customers; Broadcom did not disclose how many of the 4,500 sign-ups for VCF were VMware customers before the acquisition.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan has emphasized private cloud as the focus of the company's strategy for VMware, in contrast to VMware's previous multi-cloud and hybrid cloud approach.

At the same time, Broadcom has revised some of the policies that drew the ire of customers and partners earlier this year. It added more services to its basic VMware subscriptions in October, after ending perpetual licenses and drastically consolidating thousands of product offerings down to just two main bundles, VCF and vSphere Foundation, and hiking their prices midyear.

Last month, it reportedly backed off a stated plan to sell directly to VMware's 2,000 largest customers, which had drawn protests from channel partners, revising that number to 500. After discontinuing sales of VMware Cloud on AWS through AWS and channel partners in May, Broadcom mended fences with cloud partner AWS last month to offer a new joint product, Amazon Elastic VMware Service.

Still, some industry analysts have predicted major attrition among VMware customers long-term -- for example, Gartner estimated that VMware's 70% market share in hyperconverged infrastructure in 2024 will drop to 40% in 2029. Forrester Research estimates 1 in 5 VMware customers will eventually leave the company's virtualization platform for alternatives. Other industry watchers have insisted that as a foundational piece of virtual data center infrastructure with huge existing installations -- tens of thousands of VMs -- at least the very largest VMware shops are stuck with it for the long haul.

Compounding the situation is the fact that there's no one destination for customers who want to defect from VMware; no single competitor exists that can exactly match VMware's full range of hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud automation tools.

"There are numerous vendors building a business around picking up fleeing VMware customers, but it is hard to say how many ... customers have left or are planning to leave," said Torsten Volk, an analyst at Informa TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "It is still too early to make sweeping conclusions in terms of what share and tier of customers VMware will lose."

Meanwhile, despite Broadcom's change in tactics over the last three months, signs of trouble linger. Ingram Micro confirmed reports this week that it will part ways with VMware as of January 2025. The global tech distributor claims 161,000 customers and partnerships with 5,000 IT channel vendors.

"It remains to be seen" whether Broadcom walking back some of its stances on VMware will prevent mass exodus, said Rick Vanover, senior director of product strategy at backup and replication vendor Veeam, which has customers in common with VMware. "[But] the Ingram Micro news is a headwind, in my opinion, to softening the situation."

AWS changes its hybrid cloud tune with EKS Against this backdrop, the likely beneficiaries of a mass VMware migration are moving to lure in VMware hybrid cloud customers. AWS, for example, made a notable concession to hybrid cloud -- and VMware customers who diverge from Broadcom's Tan on private vs. public cloud -- with new Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) Hybrid Nodes and Auto Mode services that rolled out on Dec. 1. This stands in contrast to past years' "all-in" messaging from AWS for public cloud services. "Enterprises are increasingly focused on ... multi-cloud flexibility and on-premises capabilities [as] top priorities," said Steven Dickens, principal analyst at HyperFrame Research. "The [Amazon] EKS Auto Mode and Hybrid Nodes announcements ... signal a tacit acceptance by AWS that hybrid is a model for many clients and that Kubernetes is ready for prime time." EKS Hybrid Nodes adds an AWS-managed Kubernetes control plane that supports both public cloud and on-premises environments, including existing on-premises hardware. Previous distributed Kubernetes services such as EKS Anywhere and EKS on Outposts required the customer to manage the hybrid control plane. EKS Auto Mode, unveiled ahead of the AWS re:Invent conference, automates compute, storage and network management for Kubernetes clusters, not unlike the hyperconverged infrastructure offered by VCF. In case there was any doubt about whom AWS has in its crosshairs with new hybrid cloud services, the cloud provider on Dec. 3 also rolled out app modernization services built on its Amazon Q AI assistant that specifically included a VMware migration utility. One VMware partner predicted smaller customers will favor big cloud providers if they decide to migrate. "We have a lot of customers weighing their options, but not many have actually done anything -- at least not yet," said Christian Mohn, chief technologist for software-defined data center at Proact IT Norge, an IT services and consulting firm in Bergen, Norway. "Most of my clients are pretty large and too deep into the whole ecosystem to replace it quickly, but it might accelerate smaller customers' move to hyperscalers -- mostly Azure here in Norway."