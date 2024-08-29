Hock Tan locks in VMware's private cloud future

LAS VEGAS -- Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom, said more than a decade of migration headaches and unpredictable pricing woes have soured IT teams on the public cloud.

VMware by Broadcom, he argued Tuesday during his keynote at VMware Explore, will provide a comprehensive private cloud offering built on the decades-proven technology of VMware's virtualized compute, storage and networking.

"You're all now suffering from PTSD," Tan said to conference attendees. "The private cloud is now the platform to drive your business and innovation."

But VMware customers and beyond still aren't fully convinced by Tan's arguments, according to Naveen Chhabra, an analyst at Forrester Research. VMware was formally purchased by Broadcom in late 2023 after years of legal review. Now, the vendor requires customers to purchase pre-packaged subscription bundles of software formerly available a la cart with a perpetual license, he said, locking many into purchases and higher costs than they previously faced with VMware products.

"The promise of private cloud is far too aspirational than what it really is and what it can really be," he said.

Forrester estimates that 1 in 5 of VMware's more than 300,000 customers will eventually leave the company's virtualization platform for alternatives and cloud-native competitors, according to Chhabra.

Tan's view of VMware as a comprehensive alternative to the public cloud isn't aligned with the hybrid reality of many customers, who might still feel jilted by the contract changes and price increases associated with the new bundles, Chhabra said.

No bright, shiny objects VMware now sells subscriptions for two primary software bundles: VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), a private cloud suite; and vSphere Foundation, which provides virtualization and storage software. Two other, smaller offerings -- vSphere Standard and vSphere Essentials Plus -- still exist and offer virtualization exclusively. A major focal point of Tan's presentation was on VCF 9, the next iteration of VCF planned for a release in the future. VCF 9 will offer new automation capabilities and performance improvements and the new VCF Import. "We're down to four core offerings -- and that's all you need," Tan said during his keynote. By consolidating products and lowering its headcount, Tan said a leaner and more purpose-driven VMware has emerged, focused on results and customer outcomes, even comparing VCF to a personal AWS in a corporate data center. "Sorry, but we're serious businesspeople," he said. "We're not here to show you bright shiny objects." Still, VMware by Broadcom won't turn down upsell opportunities. The company sells additional, premium services for its platform including VMware Live Recovery, a cyber recovery capability, and a new version of Tanzu, VMware's container orchestration platform. Throughout the show, Broadcom executives like Chris Wolf reiterated Tan's messaging that a streamlined VMware will dictate company strategy going forward. "Complexity is great for profits, just not yours," said Wolf, global head of AI and advanced services for the VCF division at Broadcom. Prior to the Broadcom acquisition, VMware was heavily focused on creating new products and developer needs, highlighted by the growth of Tanzu over the years, said Paul Nashawaty, an analyst at the Futurum Group. Tan's change in strategy moves the company away from individual products but won't immediately alter the enterprise-focused features of the VMware platform, and customers might choose to stay to keep those capabilities despite a possible cost increase, he said. But, he added, over time those same customers might look elsewhere. "They're not looking to be hugely innovative but staying true to the core values of what VMware has to offer," Nashawaty said. "It's the devil you know versus the devil you don't."