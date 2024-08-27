Getty Images/iStockphoto
VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN gets satellite support
Satellite connectivity lets Broadcom offer the VeloCloud SD-WAN as an option for linking IoT devices to the global network from environments without reliable internet access.
Broadcom has added support for satellite connections to its VMware VeloCloud, making the software-defined WAN an option for connecting devices in remote locations to a company's global network.
Broadcom, which acquired VMware for $61 billion last year, introduced satellite connectivity for VMware VeloCloud Edge 710 appliance at the VMware Explore conference on Tuesday along with two larger appliances, the 720 and 740, with the same capability.
Satellite connectivity, along with the fixed wireless access already in the VeloCloud Edge, lets Broadcom offer the WAN technology as an option for linking IoT devices running in environments without reliable internet access, said Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).
"The addition of fixed-wireless access and satellite connectivity to SD-WAN [software-defined WAN] appliances will enable a variety of edge deployments beyond the typical branch location," he said.
Broadcom is particularly interested in increasing VeloCloud use for connecting AI applications at the edge to the WAN. "We're focused on enabling enterprises to adopt edge AI workloads," said Sanjay Uppal, general manager of Broadcom's Software-Defined Edge Division, in a statement.
What Broadcom lacks is a ruggedized version of its VMware VeloCloud appliance with satellite connectivity. That would make the SD-WAN product an option in harsh environments where industries like oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace run IoT devices, McGillicuddy said.
Initially, enterprises used SD-WAN to connect branch offices and campuses to global networks using internet connections rather than a carrier's expensive MPLS link, which routes traffic through the data center before taking it to the WAN.
SD-WAN use has expanded to edge connectivity at a time when remote work has reduced the number of branch offices, McGillicuddy said.
"With more people working from home, a lot of commercial real estate is empty, so no one needs SD-WAN to connect those offices," he said. "It obviously contracts demand."
Nevertheless, SD-WAN use is growing. From now through 2027, IDC predicts the SD-WAN infrastructure market will rise 10.1% annually to $7.5 billion.
Integrating Symantec security to VeloCloud
To secure VeloCloud connections, Broadcom has integrated the SD-WAN's points of presence with the company's Symantec points of presence (PoPs). The integration will provide lower latency when connecting to cloud and SaaS providers.
This year, Broadcom introduced integration between VMware's VeloCloud Secure Access Service Edge with the Symantec Security Edge. The VeloCloud SASE, or Secure Access Server Edge, bundles networking and security technologies to deliver them as a single cloud service. The Symantec Security Edge focuses more on security than network connectivity, providing core features like zero-trust network access, secure web gateways and a firewall as a service.
Broadcom customers that want SASE and a secure service edge from a single vendor will appreciate the VeloCloud SASE and Symantec Security Service Edge (SSE) integration, McGillcuddy said. However, Symantec is not a market leader in SSE. EMA research shows most organizations have taken a best-of-breed approach for SD-WAN and SSE.
However, firms that conduct market forecasts predict that organizations will eventually seek a single vendor for SD-WAN, SASE and SSE.
"I agree that it probably will happen. But today's customers aren't moving that way yet," McGillicuddy said.
