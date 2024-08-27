VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN gets satellite support

Broadcom has added support for satellite connections to its VMware VeloCloud, making the software-defined WAN an option for connecting devices in remote locations to a company's global network.

Broadcom, which acquired VMware for $61 billion last year, introduced satellite connectivity for VMware VeloCloud Edge 710 appliance at the VMware Explore conference on Tuesday along with two larger appliances, the 720 and 740, with the same capability.

Satellite connectivity, along with the fixed wireless access already in the VeloCloud Edge, lets Broadcom offer the WAN technology as an option for linking IoT devices running in environments without reliable internet access, said Shamus McGillicuddy, an analyst at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

"The addition of fixed-wireless access and satellite connectivity to SD-WAN [software-defined WAN] appliances will enable a variety of edge deployments beyond the typical branch location," he said.

Broadcom is particularly interested in increasing VeloCloud use for connecting AI applications at the edge to the WAN. "We're focused on enabling enterprises to adopt edge AI workloads," said Sanjay Uppal, general manager of Broadcom's Software-Defined Edge Division, in a statement.

What Broadcom lacks is a ruggedized version of its VMware VeloCloud appliance with satellite connectivity. That would make the SD-WAN product an option in harsh environments where industries like oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace run IoT devices, McGillicuddy said.

Initially, enterprises used SD-WAN to connect branch offices and campuses to global networks using internet connections rather than a carrier's expensive MPLS link, which routes traffic through the data center before taking it to the WAN.

SD-WAN use has expanded to edge connectivity at a time when remote work has reduced the number of branch offices, McGillicuddy said.

"With more people working from home, a lot of commercial real estate is empty, so no one needs SD-WAN to connect those offices," he said. "It obviously contracts demand."

Nevertheless, SD-WAN use is growing. From now through 2027, IDC predicts the SD-WAN infrastructure market will rise 10.1% annually to $7.5 billion.