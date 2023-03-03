SD-WAN comparison chart: 10 vendors to assess

As organizations prepare for software-defined WAN deployment, they need to research the market thoroughly and determine...

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

Please check the box if you want to proceed.

This email address is already registered. Please log in .

Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.

what they need from their WANs.

Enterprises can choose from multiple SD-WAN deployment models, such as fully managed, co-managed and DIY. Those that opt to purchase SD-WAN directly from a vendor might find it overwhelming to sort through the various vendors. To help, the comparison chart below provides a breakdown of 10 SD-WAN vendor offerings.

Our editors focused on enterprise SD-WAN technology and only included vendors that directly offer their own SD-WAN services to customers -- no third parties, middleware or resellers. This comparison does not include fully managed SD-WAN options offered by service providers. Also, note that some vendors have positioned themselves as both SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) providers, due to the overlap in markets.

SD-WAN comparison chart details The SD-WAN comparison chart addresses a variety of important features and capabilities to consider, such as security, WAN optimization, deployment options, public cloud connectivity and available pricing. The comparison does not include details about requirements that are considered SD-WAN fundamentals, such as the following: The SD-WAN offering should create a network overlay that abstracts the existing WAN infrastructure.

It should enable dynamic bandwidth allocation for traffic efficiency.

It should be transport-agnostic and support multiple types of connectivity, like MPLS, Ethernet, 4G or 5G, and broadband. Deployment options This section explains how a vendor's SD-WAN offering is available to customers, such as through physical appliances, virtual appliances, cloud-based instances, universal customer premises equipment and more. Cloud extension This section details which SD-WAN vendors enable connectivity to public cloud -- like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform -- private cloud platforms and SaaS applications. It also discusses vendor support for cloud on-ramps, such as AWS Cloud WAN and Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN. Security This section provides a rundown about the security capabilities included in each SD-WAN offering, such as stateful firewall, next-generation firewall, web filtering, secure web gateway and integration with various security vendors. It also includes information about SASE integration with SD-WAN. WAN optimization This section discusses whether an SD-WAN vendor offers integrated WAN optimization capabilities, traffic steering, application acceleration add-ons or third-party support. Pricing This section lists all available pricing details, including subscription-based offerings and appliance costs, as provided by the vendors.