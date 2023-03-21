How to build an SD-WAN RFP to evaluate vendors

Enterprise network teams need to build a software-defined WAN request for proposal to force vendor and service provider transparency across the multitude of features offered within the SD-WAN marketplace. In this article, we discuss the elements your business should include when creating SD-WAN RFP content.

The most common procurement consideration is whether to purchase SD-WAN from a vendor or a service provider -- essentially, DIY SD-WAN vs. managed SD-WAN. The distinction is one of whether your business requires a single point of contact across all aspects, including customer premises equipment and network connectivity.

Not long ago, IT teams would typically default to the telecom or virtual network operator as their WAN provider with edge devices from a networking vendor, like Cisco or Juniper. After 2020, the landscape changed to a vendor-led model, where the actual connectivity isn't the main consideration. If your business is considering a service provider, the managed SD-WAN RFP should look to understand the specific platforms that power the top one or two offerings.