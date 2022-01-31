4 key SD-WAN trends to watch in 2022

Software-defined WAN has been one of the IT areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the wave of COVID-19 lockdowns and work-from-home orders hit enterprises in early 2020, 61% of enterprises said they had begun an SD-WAN rollout. By the second half of 2021, Nemertes Research found that only 36% said they had deployed or were in the process of deploying SD-WAN.

The pandemic halted deployments that had just begun. While some organizations have resumed their plans, most SD-WAN plans are still on pause as the pandemic continues. Technology shifts and the rise of persistent hybrid work have also complicated the network environment to the point where some organizations with fully implemented SD-WAN canceled their services.

As glimmers of a post-pandemic world begin to solidify, network professionals should pay attention to the following four SD-WAN trends:

SD-WAN as a service SD-WAN and secure remote access AI in SD-WAN SD-WAN and wireless WAN (WWAN)

1. SD-WAN as a service Early adopters beset by hard-to-solve WAN problems deployed DIY SD-WAN. This approach worked well to both improve service delivery and reduce management burdens. Successive waves of organizations with fewer problems followed along on the backs of DIY SD-WAN pioneers with rapidly evolving and improving products. Somewhere down the line, enterprises with outsourced WANs began to demand the same improvements to their services, as well as some new freedom to mix and match connectivity. Service providers began to see higher profit margins gained from easier management. These four SD-WAN trends could revive SD-WAN deployments in 2022. SD-WAN migration also looked like a logical place for some IT shops to flip the outsourcing switch and leave the WAN business entirely. Managed SD-WAN deployments rose rapidly over the course of three years, where they accounted for fewer than 8% of deployments in 2017 to half of all by 2020. Essentially, every managed network service provider brought forward at least one -- and often several -- SD-WAN options. Offerings ranged from managed deployments of DIY technology to carrier-specific, network-based portfolios built around the carrier's network infrastructure and virtualized infrastructure. The end goal of a managed WAN is a network-as-a-service (NaaS) option. Most NaaS providers have incorporated SD-WAN into their offerings now. Over the last couple of years, NaaS providers have revamped their offerings to deliver the main features of an SD-WAN service. Some SD-WAN-as-a-service capabilities that NaaS vendors include are redundancy and connectivity choices, policy-driven route optimization and traffic prioritization. Providers had already baked in several SD-WAN-style management, optimization and redundancy features in the middle-mile segments of their architectures, so they only needed to extend the capabilities. In the larger ongoing shift to anything-as-a-service purchasing, expect to see the appetite for managed SD-WAN drive broader adoption, both by vertical and by company size, of NaaS offerings that are now SD-WAN as a service.

2. SD-WAN and secure remote access SD-WAN functionality relates to the hot market category of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). During the pandemic, some SD-WAN providers have pushed to put SD-WAN endpoints in homes as either physical appliances or software clients. Some secure remote access providers also offer options in a cloudlike model. Instead of enterprises managing several VPN appliances at data centers to enable secure remote access to services, they would buy the secure connectivity as a service. Users would connect to the nearest point of presence and communicate from there to the data center PoP or cloud provider PoP. Communication would occur across a secured, private middle mile. Two trends will become more visible in the coming year: combining SD-WAN and secure remote access technology and replacing SD-WAN with secure remote access. SD-WAN with secure remote access On one hand, SD-WAN and secure remote access could come together, SASE-style, with increasing frequency. For example, SD-WAN clients could provide a secure connection to the nearest company site, via its SD-WAN endpoint, and continue to internal resources. Or a client could connect to a virtual endpoint in a cloud environment and connect to resources there. Another option is for the client to connect to a SaaS provider PoP or a cloud access security broker. The SD-WAN provides a mechanism to control and monitor traffic, as well as a means to connect remote users to internal and external services. On the other hand, many companies may realize the evolution of their service environment from all in-house to mostly or nearly all in cloud has made their WAN of questionable value. Traditional inside-to-inside traffic may now only account for about a quarter of a typical WAN's traffic. Organizations may start to question why they would dedicate a network to carrying large amounts traffic and go through gymnastics to manage the data packets coming from or heading outside. Secure remote access replaces SD-WAN Another SD-WAN trend doesn't involve SD-WAN and secure remote access working together, but instead involves secure remote access replacing the traditional WAN, including SD-WAN, entirely. Secure remote access without the headaches of a legacy VPN -- whether using a service edge or a software-defined perimeter product and running across the public internet -- could meet an increasing number of worker and company needs.

3. AI in SD-WAN AI is coming to SD-WAN -- or, at least, to SD-WAN marketing materials -- with full force. Expect to see AI-infused SD-WAN offerings both from service providers and vendors. In addition to optimizing traffic path selection, AI could provide better policy definitions, troubleshooting assistance, smarter performance and security monitoring. It's at the discretion of network professionals to judge whether AI applications simplify network management for users and managers, compared to previous software designs that governed these functions.