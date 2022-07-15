The benefits and challenges of AI network monitoring

Artificial intelligence as part of network infrastructure monitoring has been a popular topic for several years. But only recently has the development of AI network monitoring made it practical to deploy in production networks on a broader scale.

With AI network monitoring, the main objectives are to sustain optimal service levels, gain accurate insight into potential infrastructure issues and get that data before business and network operations are affected.

To help with this process, machine learning -- a type of AI -- applies algorithms to telemetry and other data streams to gauge a baseline for normal operations. Once the AI network monitoring service establishes that baseline, it can then look for deviations that might indicate a potential infrastructure problem. Conceptually, AI monitoring can expedite troubleshooting and minimize costly network downtime.

AI monitoring is becoming a key element in AIOps, the marriage of AI and IT operations, in which machine learning is applied to big data to troubleshoot problems and automate formerly manual processes. AIOps encompasses a spectrum of network management, including event correlation, anomaly detection and root cause analysis.

Tapping into AI monitoring -- and, more broadly, AIOps -- to support network operations can be particularly important as organizations deploy more connected devices across their environments. Tracking both traditional IT infrastructure and industrial devices in a consolidated fashion should increase operational efficiencies and potentially reduce costs.

The benefits of AI network monitoring Artificial intelligence has progressed as a key element in non-IT management use cases, such as autonomous driving and natural language processing for smart speakers. Now, trust and interest in AI to support IT operations are increasing. AI network monitoring offers several potential advantages that create a more finely tuned, reliable and high-performing enterprise environment. The benefits of AI network monitoring include the following: Improved and simplified IT monitoring. Networks continue to evolve in terms of density of connected components and gear and in their virtualized nature. Monitoring these environments has become an involved and often inefficient process. Identifying issues before operations are negatively affected can be a steep challenge. Often, IT looks across disparate monitoring tools to isolate the sources of service-level degradation. AI network monitoring, however, promises to eliminate the fog associated with tracking network activity by providing a clear view on all elements in the infrastructure as they interoperate, streamlining IT operations. AI monitoring can also expedite and improve root cause analysis to get to the source of a problem quickly.

Networks continue to evolve in terms of density of connected components and gear and in their virtualized nature. Monitoring these environments has become an involved and often inefficient process. Identifying issues before operations are negatively affected can be a steep challenge. Often, IT looks across disparate monitoring tools to isolate the sources of service-level degradation. AI network monitoring, however, promises to eliminate the fog associated with tracking network activity by providing a clear view on all elements in the infrastructure as they interoperate, streamlining IT operations. AI monitoring can also expedite and improve root cause analysis to get to the source of a problem quickly. Security insights. AI monitoring can also shed light on potential security issues by rapidly and accurately identifying threats and driving faster remediation. This also reduces instances of false positive alerts that flood security analysts and helps organizations improve their overall security postures.

AI monitoring can also shed light on potential security issues by rapidly and accurately identifying threats and driving faster remediation. This also reduces instances of false positive alerts that flood security analysts and helps organizations improve their overall security postures. Driving automation. AI can inform the systems that can automate what were previously manual processes. While some of these processes may be iterative ongoing maintenance support elements, some organizations are exploring the use of automation for higher-level tasks. For example, AI can be used to trigger automated mitigation and remediation responses.