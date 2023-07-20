Why AIOps will look at generative AI tools to grow adoption

TechTarget reader data shows that interest in generative AI is at an all-time high, with content on the topic up 160% year-over-year and up 60% in the last quarter.

Along with the piqued interest, expectations are also high that this new crop of generative AI will have a significant effect on IT operations. All my conversations over the past months with IT leaders and vendors have included speculation on how AI will play a role in IT operations.

The current situation In the latest research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, "Distributed Cloud Series: Observability and Demystifying AIOps," we found that 55% of organizations with observability practices use AIOps, but the results they currently receive have been decidedly mixed. Some of the reasons for these mixed results include poor data quality, lackluster or incomplete model training and a lack of integration with other infrastructure management tools. The same study also revealed that just 40% of AIOps tool users report that AIOps has simplified operations to the point where they have freed up resources and accelerated operations. The other 60% found that they experienced limitations, needed to manually intervene or that their AIOps investments had yet to have a meaningful bearing on IT operations. AIOps effect on organizations' operations. In its current state, generative AI tools have the potential to significantly increase the value and effectiveness of AIOps platforms by delivering anomaly detection, root cause analysis and automated remediation. But there's always room to grow with generative AI in AIOps.