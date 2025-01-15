The top AIOps tools and platforms to consider in 2025

New technologies are rapidly outpacing the capacity of IT teams and administrators to manage systems manually. To address this gap, organizations are turning to AIOps platforms, which use AI and machine learning to automate IT operations, perform predictive maintenance and improve system performance.

AIOps tools can help IT teams better understand their infrastructure and resolve problems more quickly and accurately. They can also foster better communication during issue resolution, promoting collaboration between IT and business departments. But despite these benefits, adopting an AIOps approach can be complex, posing challenges such as integration with existing observability and monitoring tools.

The key to success is selecting an AIOps tool that fits the organization's specific IT operations needs. To do so, IT leaders should begin by identifying their team's main challenges and skill levels, as well as the organization's infrastructure requirements. This strategic approach aligns platform choice with operational goals and maximizes the value of the business's IT investment.

Understanding how AIOps works AIOps platforms collect enormous amounts of data, which machine learning algorithms then process to find patterns, pinpoint system-wide issues and predict impacts. Administrators can use AIOps platforms to correlate extensive alert, event and topology data for more effective incident response and to reduce manual error. Centralized dashboards are a key feature of AIOps. They enable IT teams to track and analyze performance trends over time, including divergences that could indicate system degradation. AIOps platforms also reduce noise through rule-based filtering, which prioritizes critical events and minimizes unnecessary alerts. This, in turn, boosts overall IT efficiency by reducing fatigue and helping ops staff address important issues more quickly. Different types of AIOps tools are used in a series of processes to help IT teams automate workflows and improve efficiency.

How to choose the right AIOps platform Deciding which AIOps platform is the best fit requires assessing several factors. Define objectives and establish structure The process should begin by identifying the IT operational pain points that need resolution, such as insufficient network and application monitoring or inconsistent asset maintenance. For example, automating configuration changes across multiple network devices from different vendors -- rather than having engineers do so manually -- is a tangible way that AIOps can address inefficiencies. At this stage, IT leaders should also outline clear objectives for adopting AIOps and describe how doing so aligns with their organization's specific requirements and long-term operational goals. Establishing a clear administrative structure for managing and implementing AI initiatives is an important part of this process. Prioritize data integrity Information integrity is another critical element, as data quality is the foundation of effective automation. Choosing the right data sources is the only way to generate reliable, consistent and actionable insights. Take a modular approach A modular infrastructure foundation can simplify AIOps adoption by providing the flexibility needed to integrate new tools and adapt to evolving IT needs. The ability to mix and match tool sets ensures that the platform can accommodate future tech developments and strategy shifts. Plan ahead AIOps adoption positions IT leaders to meet new scalability challenges and support new technologies as their organizations expand. Set clear goals and ensure extensions are in place for must-have and emerging technologies, from cloud services and virtual deployments to software-defined networks and edge data centers.