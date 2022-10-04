Dynatrace overhauls AIOps back end, beefs up log analytics

Dynatrace is set to replace the data management underpinnings of its cloud-based AIOps tools, beginning with new support for log analytics that could set the stage for fresh competition with Splunk, Elastic, Sumo Logic and others.

The new architecture, dubbed Grail, culminates more than three years of engineering work behind the scenes, Dynatrace officials said. Grail includes a massively parallel processing engine, a new query language and a data lakehouse, so named because it blends elements of both a data lake for speedy ingestion of unstructured data and a data warehouse for quickly processing structured data. This type of hybrid architecture is also marketed for general-purpose data analytics used by vendors such as Snowflake and Databricks.

In the case of Dynatrace, Grail is built specifically to hold data that feeds the company's AIOps products for observability, namely log analytics data that can now be stored directly alongside the events and trace information Dynatrace already handles based on its roots in application performance management (APM).

"Grail is a massively parallel processing engine for managing data," said Rick McConnell, CEO at Dynatrace. "The first use of it, we will apply toward log management and analytics, because our perspective is that the log market with Splunk, Elastic and others has to date still been largely siloed and very isolated."

Dynatrace log analytics: Third time's the charm? This is not Dynatrace's first attempt at incorporating log analytics into its AIOps tools, noted Gregg Siegfried, an analyst at Gartner. In February 2021, it added log data support to its Software Intelligence Platform, and in September that year, acquired SpectX to add further log analytics features. But by February 2022, some users expressed frustration after their initial attempts to link Dynatrace's log monitoring tools with back-end BI systems. "This will be bigger than just logs, but that has been kind of a gap for them," Siegfried said. BT Digital, a division of the London-based multi-national telecom, signed on to replace dozens of separate IT monitoring tools and ticketing systems with a combination of ServiceNow and Dynatrace products in June. The company is about 25% of the way through this conversion project, which will encompass some 80,000 virtual hosts in all. BT hasn't yet tested Grail -- but one of the telecom's IT leads is hopeful Grail will further reduce the number of separate IT management tools his company uses. "Assuming it proves itself in a proof of concept, what it will mean for us is that we've got a single place to go to for log analytics and root cause analysis," said Alex Bell, ServiceNow delivery and engineering lead at BT. "We think there are three or four other [log management and analytics tools] that we can just now bring under that single capability." Overall, BT has an ambitious set of goals for its AIOps work with Dynatrace, up to and including what it calls ZeroOps, also known in the industry as NoOps, in which systems become automatically self-healing without human intervention. For now, BT is starting with AIOps automation for relatively simple cases, such as server restarts, but being able to store more data for analysis by Dynatrace could help the effectiveness of automated root cause analysis and event correlation under AIOps in the future, Bell said. "The more confident you are in that root cause, the more quickly you can get to the root cause and the more automatically you can get there, the more effective that ZeroOps vision will be for us," he said.