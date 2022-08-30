VMware unveils Aria for multi-cloud management

SAN FRANCISCO -- VMware has attacked the complexity of managing a multi-cloud architecture by consolidating its products under a single brand and centralizing the data store that feeds them.

On Tuesday, VMware launched its new Aria management portfolio at VMware Explore 2022, formerly VMworld, to address enterprise IT's increasing reliance on multiple clouds.

Nearly 60% of enterprises polled by Enterprise Strategy Group expected hybrid and public clouds to account for most of their spending on application infrastructure over the next 12 to 18 months.

The face of the new Aria portfolio is the Aria Hub central console, a software platform that provides controls and a map of the applications running on a multi-cloud environment.

Powering the Hub is Aria Graph, a GraphQL-based data store introduced in a technical preview called Project Ensemble last year. Graph captures critical data, including configurations, dependencies, performance metrics and security policies.

Along with the new Aria technology, VMware has added current products, including CloudHealth, Tanzu Observability and pieces of the vRealize Suite.

